EAM S Jaishankar met Sri Lankan ministers, including FM Vijitha Herath, assuring India's full support for recovery after Cyclone Ditwah. They inaugurated a Bailey Bridge and discussed a USD 450 million reconstruction package from India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Sri Lanka's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath and reiterated India's support to the nation in the face of havoc caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Jaishankar also held talks with Minister of Health, Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour and Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha and Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe.

In a post on X, he said, "Delighted to meet Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath along with Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, Labour & Deputy Finance Minister Anil Jayantha and Deputy Minister of Tourism Ruwan Ranasinghe this afternoon. Reiterated India's full support to Sri Lanka's recovery and rebuilding in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. Discussed the implementation of the reconstruction package offered and further relief measures."

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 23, 2025

Bailey Bridge Inaugurated in Kilinochchi

Jaishankar, along with Herath, jointly inaugurated the 20-foot dual-carriageway Bailey Bridge in Kilinochchi District. Jaishankar added that the 110-tonne bridge was airlifted from India as a part of Operation Sagar Bandhu.

In a post on X, he said, "Jointly inaugurated with FM Vijitha Herath in the presence of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, a 120-foot dual carriageway Bailey Bridge in the Kilinochchi District of Northern Province, one of the areas severely affected by Cyclone Ditwah. The 110-tonne bridge was airlifted from India and installed as part of Operation Sagar Bandhu."

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) December 23, 2025

India Commits USD 450 Million Reconstruction Package

In his press statement during a meeting with Herath of Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said that India committed a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka. "I am here as Special Envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and carrying a message for President Anura Kumara Disanayaka. The President was kind enough to receive me this morning and we had a detailed discussion on the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The Letter from Prime Minister Modi that I handed over builds on our First Responder role and commits a reconstruction package of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka. Our talks centred around how expeditiously this commitment can be delivered," he said. (ANI)