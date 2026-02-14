Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino emphasized the "objective complementarity" between India and Argentina, stating they are destined to deepen cooperation. He noted growing economic ties since becoming strategic partners, with bilateral trade at $5 billion.

Argentine Ambassador Mariano Caucino emphasised the vast potential for India-Argentina cooperation, citing "objective complementarity" between their economies. Speaking at CS India's Borderless Bharat Conclave at the IIMT Group of Colleges campus in Noida, he stated that Argentina and India are "destined to deepen their co-operation in an ever-increasing number of areas", highlighting growing economic ties.

Caucino stated, "Argentina and India are destined to deepen their co-operation in an ever-increasing number of areas. Our countries maintain a growing economic interaction stemming from the objective complementarity between our economies", according to a press release by the Embassy of Argentina.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The envoy emphasised that "since elevating our relationship to the status of strategic partners in 2019, we have significantly increased the volume of our economic and trade ties". Currently, the bilateral trade volume is around 5 billion US dollars, the release stated.

Ambassador Caucino reminded that "India is becoming so important in today's world that it has converted into the fourth-largest economy and perhaps, as a consequence of its rise in the global context and due to the great complementarity between our economies, India is our sixth main economic partner".

Praise for India's Economic Success

Caucino remarked on India's success in its economic performance and praised that "in recent years, India has become the most populous country on Earth and has achieved the status of a major economic power", the release noted.

"Since the introduction of policies of deregulation and free market reforms, under the leadership of PM Modi, you have shown the world a remarkable success, being able to elevate to the middle class millions and millions of Indians", the envoy said.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagement

Ambassador Caucino stated that "2025 was a historic year in our bilateral relations since we had the opportunity to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Argentina".

The Argentine ambassador said that "Prime Minister Modi and President Javier Milei held great talks that led to greater co-operation between both countries". (ANI)