PM Narendra Modi held marathon engagements at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, meeting 16 AI startup CEOs and world leaders from Mauritius, Slovakia, and Liechtenstein. He also met with OpenAI's Sam Altman to discuss AI collaboration.

PM Modi Spearheads AI Push at Delhi Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conducted a high-level marathon of engagements on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He met with 16 CEOs and founders of prominent AI and deeptech startups, discussing key themes like harnessing AI for agriculture, healthcare, and environmental protection. PM Modi emphasised promoting higher education in mother tongues through AI and warned against misinformation and AI biases. The participating startups included Abridge, Adalat AI, BrainSightAI, Credo AI, Eka Care, Glean, Innogle, Invideo, Miko, Origin, Prophaze, Rasen, Rubrik, SatSure, Supernova, and Sypha AI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He also held seven back-to-back bilateral meetings. Out of these, four meetings were with leaders of countries of Liechtenstein, the Slovak Republic, Sri Lanka and Mauritius and discussed AI collaboration with tech industry leaders like OpenAI's Sam Altman and Qualcomm's top leadership. Another meeting was held with the UN Secretary General. He also held 2 meetings with CEOs of leading tech and AI companies - OpenAI and Qualcomm.

PM Modi's Bilateral Meetings

Talks with Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam

Prime Minister Modi met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi on Friday. This is Prime Minister Ramgoolam's second visit to India during his current tenure, following his State Visit in September 2025. The meeting also follows their recent telephonic conversation held on 09 February 2026, as per a statement by the MEA.

The two leaders reviewed the progress of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership and its multifaceted engagement across trade and investment, maritime security, health, education and digital cooperation. Recognising the growing relevance of emerging technologies, they exchanged views on collaboration in Artificial Intelligence and innovation-led sectors to advance inclusive and sustainable development. The leaders reviewed the implementation of the Special Economic Package extended by India in support of Mauritius' development priorities. Prime Minister Modi underscored that Mauritius stands as a role model for India's development partnership, reflecting mutual trust and shared commitment to progress.

The two Prime Ministers reaffirmed the enduring importance of the India-Mauritius partnership under India's Vision MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First policy, emphasising its contribution to mutual prosperity and advancing the shared priorities of the Global South. The leaders agreed to continue working closely to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and contribute to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region, as per the statement.

Meeting with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini

PM Modi also met with Peter Pellegrini, President of the Slovak Republic, on the sidelines of the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, currently underway in New Delhi from February 16-20. This is the first meeting between the two leaders. The meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to review the full spectrum of India-Slovak relations and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The leaders noted the positive momentum generated by the recent India-EU Summit, and welcomed the historic conclusion of the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement, along with the adoption of the Joint India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, to elevate ties across priority areas, as per the statement. The leaders expressed satisfaction at the growing momentum in bilateral economic and commercial ties and agreed to explore further opportunities in sectors such as startups, information technology, renewable energy, including nuclear energy, manufacturing, defence, space and education. Both leaders noted the potential for enhanced collaboration in AI and futuristic technologies as well as digital public infrastructure, aligning with India's vision of "AI for All" and Slovakia's focus on digital transformation and Industry 4.0, as per the MEA.

Prime Minister Modi and President Pellegrini reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening people-to-people contacts, tourism and cultural exchanges. President Pellegrini appreciated the contribution of the Indian community in Slovakia and both leaders welcomed ongoing efforts to facilitate greater mobility between the two countries, the statement added.

Discussions with Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

PM Modi also held talks earlier with Prince Alois of Liechtenstein. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "At the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with H.S.H Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein. They reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas and agreed to promote deeper collaboration between India and Liechtenstein, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, and emerging technologies, including AI, innovation and skill development building on the momentum of the India-EFTA TEPA." At the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Prime Minister @narendramodi held a meeting with H.S.H Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein. They reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas and agreed to promote deeper collaboration between 🇮🇳 & 🇱🇮, particularly in… pic.twitter.com/ZGxcepMXPX — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 20, 2026

Other Key Diplomatic Engagements

EAM Jaishankar Meets UN Human Rights Chief

On the sidelines of the summit, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. In a post on X, he said, "Met with Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the sidelines of AI Impact Summit 2026. Discussed the need for consistency on human rights. Also highlighted the challenge of terrorism, the greatest violation of human rights." Met with @volker_turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on sidelines of AI Impact Summit 2026. Discussed the need for consistency on human rights. Also highlighted the challenge of terrorism, the greatest violation of human rights. pic.twitter.com/G336e4Gr5I — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 20, 2026

MEA Secretary Engages with Russian and Uzbek Officials

MEA Secretary (West), Sibi George, received Alexander Alimov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia. Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswa,l said in a post on X, "Secretary (West) Sibi George received Mr. Alexander Alimov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, who is on a visit to India to attend the India AI Impact Summit. Both sides look forward to the forthcoming Consultations on UN matters later this year." Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge received Mr. Alexander Alimov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, who is on a visit to India to attend the India AI Impact Summit. Both sides look forward to the forthcoming Consultations on UN matters later this year. 🇮🇳 🇷🇺 pic.twitter.com/Z92yxMUFO8 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 20, 2026

George also held talks with Bobur Khodjaev from the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit. In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Secretary (West) Sibi George met with Mr. Bobur Khodjaev from the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit. Both sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas and agreed to promote greater collaboration particularly in the fields of trade, investment and emerging technologies including Al and skill development building." Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge met with Mr. Bobur Khodjaev from the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit. Both sides reviewed bilateral cooperation in various areas and agreed to promote greater collaboration particularly in the… pic.twitter.com/G7lxHtJJ6y — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 20, 2026

A Global AI Summit in the Global South

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, commenced on February 16 and continued until February 20. As the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South, it has convened government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance discussions on artificial intelligence. (ANI)