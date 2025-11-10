During her historic visit to Angola, President Droupadi Murmu secured the nation's entry into the Global Biofuels and Big Cat Alliances. Both leaders agreed to diversify trade in technology, agriculture, health, defence, and other new areas.

President Droupadi Murmu, on her visit to Angola, welcomed the country's decision to join key Indian initiatives of the Global Biofuels Alliance and the International Big Cat Alliance.

President Murmu and Angolan President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco agreed to further diversify trade and investment ties in new and emerging areas, including technology, agriculture, health, defence, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges, the President's Secretariat said.

Bilateral Talks Strengthen Ties

According to a statement by the Secretariat, President Murmu commenced her engagements at the Presidential Palace in Luanda. President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola warmly received President Murmu. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour.

During one-to-one meetings and delegation-level talks, the two leaders discussed wide-ranging issues of bilateral relations. President Murmu said that the partnership between India and Angola is built on mutual trust, respect and a shared vision for the prosperity of our peoples. She expressed happiness over Angola's developmental efforts aimed at ensuring the progress and prosperity of its people.

The President noted the thriving energy trade partnership between the two countries and stated that Angola plays a crucial role in India's energy security. The two leaders agreed to further diversify trade and investment ties in new and emerging areas, including technology, agriculture, health, defence, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges. They also agreed to continue working together to deepen cooperation in various bilateral areas as well as under the broader framework of the India-Africa Forum Summit.

Key Agreements and Alliances

MoUs on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources, and on cooperation in consular matters were exchanged on the occasion. The President welcomed Angola's decision to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA).

Details of the State Visit

Later, the President of Angola, João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, hosted a Banquet Lunch in honour of President Droupadi Murmu at the Presidential Palace.

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Luanda on November 8, marking the first leg of her State Visit to Angola and Botswana. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Angola.

The President is accompanied by Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V. Somanna, and Members of Parliament Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and D. K. Aruna on this State visit, the Secretariat said in an official statement. (ANI)