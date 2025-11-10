During her historic state visit to Angola, President Droupadi Murmu signed two MoUs on fisheries and consular matters. Both nations agreed to deepen cooperation in energy, defence, and digital tech, marking a significant step in their partnership.

India and Angola Bolster Cooperation with New MoUs

India and Angola signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in the areas of fisheries, aquaculture, and marine resources, as well as another on consular matters during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the country. In her press statement during the state visit to Angola, President Murmu said, "We have also signed two MoUs - one on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources; and another on consular matters."

In a post on X by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, it was said, "President Droupadi Murmu held wide-ranging bilateral discussions with President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco. The two leaders agreed to continue working together to deepen the cooperation, including in energy partnership, infrastructure, defence, health, agriculture, and digital technologies. The President reiterated India's commitment to being a reliable partner in Angola's development journey, bilaterally as well as in the broader framework of the India-Africa Forum Summit. Participants on the Indian side included the accompanying Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Railways, V. Somanna, Members of Parliament Shri Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava and D. K. Aruna, and senior officials. MoUs on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources; and on consular matters were also exchanged on the occasion." https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/1987510582862643325?s=20

Expanding Global and Parliamentary Partnerships

She also warmly welcomed Angola's membership in the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA).

In her remarks, President Murmu shared that she would meet on Monday with the President of the National Assembly of Angola, address the Members of the Angolan Parliament, and meet with people from the Indian community. "As the world's largest democracy, India looks forward to strengthening parliamentary cooperation with Angola. I also look forward to meeting members of the Indian community," the President said.

Marking Diplomatic Milestones

In her remarks, President Murmu had underscored how 2025 is an important milestone in India-Angola relations, "as we mark 40 years of diplomatic ties."

Recalling Recent Agreements

She recalled the visit of Angolan President Lourenco to India earlier this year, which provided the opportunity to review all aspects of the close bilateral relations. "Along with Line of Credit for defence procurement, we also signed three MoUs - in agriculture; in traditional medicine and Ayurveda; and in cultural cooperation", she said.

A Foundation of Mutual Trust

President Murmu further highlighted, "The partnership between India and Angola is based on mutual trust, respect, and a shared vision for the prosperous future of our people. We are working closely to enhance our bilateral partnership and to exchange views on regional and global issues."

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Luanda on November 8, marking the first leg of her State Visit to Angola and Botswana. This is the first visit by an Indian President to Angola. (ANI)