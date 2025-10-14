INS Sahyadri docked at Busan for the first India-South Korea naval exercise. The stealth frigate's visit includes harbor activities and sea drills with ROKS Gyeongnam, marking deeper strategic ties in the Indo-Pacific.

Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri, as part of its ongoing operational deployment to the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific, made a port call at Busan Naval Harbour, South Korea, to participate in the inaugural Indian Navy (IN) - Republic of Korea Navy (RoKN) Bilateral Exercise on Monday, as per a release by the Ministry of Defence.



According to the release on Tuesday, the Republic of Korea Navy extended a warm welcome, highlighting the growing Navy-to-Navy interactions and the strategic partnership between the Governments of India and the Republic of Korea.



INS Sahyadri, indigenously designed, constructed, and commissioned in 2012, is the third ship of the Shivalik Class Guided Missile Stealth Frigates. The ship is a testament to India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision and has taken part in several bilateral and multilateral exercises and operational deployments. It is based at Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Fleet of the Eastern Naval Command.



During the visit, the ship's crew will participate in both the harbour and sea phases of the maiden IN-RoKN Bilateral Exercise. The harbour phase will include reciprocal cross-deck visits, sharing of best practices, cross-training sessions, and sporting fixtures. The Commanding Officer will also call on senior RoKN officials and local dignitaries.



Following the harbour phase, INS Sahyadri and ROKS Gyeongnam will carry out joint exercises at sea.

"Indian Navy's indigenous Guided Missile Stealth Frigate INS Sahyadri, made port call at Busan Naval harbour, South Korea, on 13 Oct 25, as part of its ongoing deployment to the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific. The RoK Navy extended a warm welcome to the ship. The Eastern Fleet ship will participate in the maiden Indian Navy-Republic of Korea Navy Bilateral Exercise, marking a significant step towards enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations," the Indian Navy stated in a post on X.

With the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific in the global geopolitical landscape, both nations have increasingly acknowledged the need to build partnerships based on mutual interests. Navy-to-Navy cooperation between India and South Korea has seen significant growth in recent years, culminating in this inaugural bilateral exercise.

INS Sahyadri's ongoing deployment to the South China Sea and Indo-Pacific underscores India's role as a responsible maritime stakeholder and Preferred Security Partner.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)