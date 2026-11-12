Brazil and India have signed an MoU to jointly develop a satellite launch vehicle capable of carrying 100kg payloads. This partnership between Skyroot Aerospace and Concert Technologies marks a new chapter in their two-decade space cooperation.

Brazil and India Forge New Space Partnership

Brazil and India are taking their longstanding space cooperation to a new level, with companies from both countries agreeing to jointly develop a satellite launch vehicle capable of carrying payloads of at least 100 kilograms into low Earth orbit. The proposed initiative aims to combine technological expertise and expand affordable access to space, opening new opportunities for both countries in the growing global space industry, as reported by Brasil 247.

Formalizing the Agreement

According to Brasil 247, the agreement was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in October between Brazil's Micro Launcher Program consortium member Concert Technologies and Indian space startup Skyroot Aerospace. The agreement was signed by Concert Space CEO Rafael Mordente during the International Astronautical Congress 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye. Brazilian Senator and astronaut Marcos Pontes and Brazilian Space Agency President Marco Antonio Chamon were also present at the ceremony.

Technical Goals and Collaboration

The proposed launch vehicle is expected to bridge the gap between Brazil's Microlauncher Program, designed to carry payloads of up to 40 kilograms, and Skyroot's larger Vikram rocket family. The partnership will explore the development of a more capable launch system, including opportunities for equatorial launches.

Skyroot Aerospace's Role

Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace has emerged as a major player in India's expanding private space sector. Founded in 2018, the company achieved a significant milestone with its Vikram-S rocket in 2022, becoming the first Indian private company to launch a rocket into space. Its subsequent orbital launch achievement with Vikram-1 in July 2026 further demonstrated India's growing private-sector capabilities.

The Brazilian Consortium

The Brazilian consortium, meanwhile, is working towards developing the country's first privately led small-satellite launch vehicle, bringing together companies specialising in propulsion, navigation and control technologies. Under the two-year MoU, both sides will assess technological requirements, commercial opportunities and potential cooperation in satellite systems and low Earth orbit constellations. Separate agreements will be required for investments, equipment supplies and commercialisation.

Decades of Cooperation

The partnership builds on more than two decades of space cooperation between India and Brazil. An important milestone in this relationship was the launch of Brazil's Amazônia-1 satellite using India's space launch infrastructure. The latest agreement reflects India's expanding international partnerships in advanced technology and its growing presence in the global commercial space sector, while creating fresh opportunities for collaboration between the aerospace industries of the two countries. (ANI)