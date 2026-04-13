India is providing NRs. 33.2 million in financial aid for the construction of a school and library in Nepal's Madhesh Province. The foundation stone was laid for the Shree Benga Sah Secondary School as a High Impact Community Development Project.

The foundation-stone laying ceremony for the construction of a school and library in Nepal being built by Indian assistance took place on Monday, the Consulate General of India Birgunj said in an official statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per the statement, the School and Library Building of Shree Benga Sah Secondary School at Prasauni Rural Municipality-2, is being built with Government of India's financial assistance of amount NRs. 33.2 million.

The foundation stone for the construction of School and Library buildings of Shree Benga Sah Secondary School in Prasauni Rural Municipality-2, Bara in the Madhesh Province of Nepal, was jointly laid today by Devi Sahai Meena, Consul General, Consulate General of India in Birgunj, and Mr. Binod Prasad Jaisawal, Chairman of Prasauni Rural Municipality, the Consulate General of India Birgunj said in an official statement.

Project Details and Infrastructure

The new infrastructure will have two three-storeyed school Academic buildings with class rooms and allied facilities including furniture, Library, Computer Lab and Science Labs Canteen and Kitchen,.

The project has been taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), and will be implemented through the Prasauni Rural Municipality, Bara.

India-Nepal Development Partnership

Chairman, Prasauni Rural Municipality, School Management and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India and expressed confidence that the construction of new buildings will help in providing a safe and conducive environment for education to the children, the statement said.

As close neighbours and development partners, India and Nepal engage in wide-ranging and multisectoral cooperation in various areas.

The statement underlined that the implementation of the HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in reinforcing the efforts of the Government of Nepal in achieving growth and development.