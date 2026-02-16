PM Narendra Modi welcomed global leaders to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The summit aims to harness AI for human-centric progress under the theme 'welfare for all', positioning India at the forefront of the AI transformation.

The corridors of Bharat Mandapam are buzzing with unprecedented energy as New Delhi welcomes a global assembly of Presidents, Prime Ministers and technology pioneers for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. This atmosphere of high-level diplomacy and innovation was set in motion by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Monday welcomed world leaders, industry experts and dignitaries who have arrived to participate in the landmark event.

A Vision for Human-Centric AI

In a post on X, In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister highlighted the guiding philosophy of the summit: "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" meaning welfare for all and happiness for all. This theme reflects India's shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress. "I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit," PM Modi wrote, bringing the world together to discuss the future of AI.

India's Leadership in the AI Revolution

Connecting this vision to real-world applications, the Prime Minister stressed that AI, at present, is transforming several critical sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. By hosting this summit, India aims to enrich the global discourse on diverse aspects of the technology, ranging from innovation and collaboration to responsible use. "I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven," PM Modi added.

Asserting India's unique position in this global shift, the Prime Minister thanked the 1.4 billion people of the country, stating that the nation now stands at the forefront of the AI transformation. PM Modi highlighted that India's strides, from digital public infrastructure to a vibrant start-up ecosystem and cutting-edge research, reflect a rare blend of ambition and responsibility. This domestic strength serves as the backdrop for an unprecedented roster of Presidents, Prime Ministers, Crown Princes, and leading global technology voices participating in the event.

A Landmark Gathering of Global Leaders

The summit marks the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, with participation from leaders across 20 countries, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

India AI Impact Expo 2026: Innovation in Action

Translating these high-level discussions into tangible action, PM Modi is set to inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026. Being held alongside the Summit at Bharat Mandapam, the Expo serves as a national demonstration of AI in action, where policy meets practice, innovation meets scale, and technology meets the everyday citizen.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres, the Expo brings together global technology firms, start-ups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners. The event features 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration from nations including Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan, and Africa.

To provide a structured experience for the expected 2.5 lakh visitors, the Expo hosts over 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, organised into three thematic chakras: People, Planet, and Progress. In addition, it features over 600 high-potential start-ups, many of which are building globally relevant and population-scale solutions already deployed in real-world settings.

The massive scale of the event is further highlighted by over 500 sessions featuring more than 3,250 visionary speakers and panel members.

Running until February 20, the Impact Summit and Expo showcase New Delhi's ambition to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful, anchored in the Prime Minister's broader vision for sovereign AI that benefits every global citizen. (ANI)