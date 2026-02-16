The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit in the Global South, begins today in New Delhi. Tech leaders like Nvidia's Jay Puri are attending, highlighting India's potential to lead in a new AI-shaped industrial era.

The India AI Impact Summit is to commence from today and the world's top tech leaders will be in attendance.

Industry Leaders on AI's New Era

Executive Vice President Nvidia Jay Puri, who is part of the Summit believes that the world is witnessing the start of a new industrial era shaped by AI. "It's incredibly exciting to be traveling to New Delhi for the AI summit at such a defining moment for our industry. The energy, ambition and pace of innovation we are seeing are extraordinary. We are at the beginning of a new industrial era, one that will be shaped by AI. The future of AI will be global, but it will also be deeply local. And it's inspiring to see India playing such a key role in shaping that future. With one of the world's largest developer ecosystems, a thriving startup landscape and extraordinary digital ambition, India has the scale and talent to lead in this era. We are here to collaborate with the government, industry, startups and academia to help build and scale AI that drives real economic growth and meaningful societal impact," Jay Puri said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

Jeetu Patel, President & Chief Product Officer at Cisco is looking forwar to see the role India plays in the development of this sector. "I am delighted to be attending the AI Impact Summit in India and am looking forward to the role India plays in this movement of AI," he said.

Summit Scope and Inauguration

The AI Impact Summit is starting today and will run upto February 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South. Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry, and public engagement, the Summit is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to deliberate on AI's role in governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Global AI Impact Expo later in the day. The India AI Impact Expo, spanning over 70,000 square metres, is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing AI's transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.

PM Modi on Human-Centric AI for All

Ahead of the Summit, the PM welcomed the delegates coming to India and highlighted the country's progress in the field of science and tech--making an indelible contribution to global development. "Starting today, India hosts the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. I warmly welcome world leaders, captains of industry, innovators, policymakers, researchers and tech enthusiasts from across the world for this Summit. The theme of the Summit is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or welfare for all, happiness for all, reflecting our shared commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence for human-centric progress.

"AI today is transforming several sectors, including healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and enterprise. The AI Impact Summit will enrich global discourse on diverse aspects of AI, such as innovation, collaboration, responsible use and more. I am confident that the outcomes of the Summit will help shape a future that is progressive, innovative and opportunity-driven, he further said.

The Summit builds on India's development-focused approach to AI, aligns with the India AI Mission and Digital India Initiative, and emphasises translating global AI discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes. (ANI)