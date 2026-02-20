The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi saw global leaders discuss shaping AI for humanity. Keynotes highlighted India-Russia tech collaboration, ethical AI development, and India's growing role in global technology governance.

The national capital witnessed a significant gathering of global leaders, policymakers and technology experts at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where discussions centred on shaping Artificial Intelligence to benefit humanity while strengthening international partnerships.

Strengthening India-Russia Tech Partnership

At a panel discussion organised by the RUSSOFT Association and Akis Tech, President of RUSSOFT Association, Valentin Makarov, underlined the long-standing ties between India and Russia and the scope for deeper collaboration in emerging technologies. Reflecting on his early engagement with India, in an interview with ANI, he said, "I first visited India in 1995. Russia and India have an opportunity to create a new centre of competence, a new big market, and a pool of talented innovators. Trust remains the foundation for our future endeavours. PM Modi's vision and AI's impact are crucial in this context. Collaboration brings us much more benefits."

Focus on Ethical AI and Human Values

The summit, focused on ensuring that AI development aligns with ethical standards and human values. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stressed the need for a balanced approach to technological advancement. In a post on X, he wrote, "Attended the #AIImpactSummit 2026 in New Delhi today. Focused on steering Artificial Intelligence toward a future that serves all humanity. In my address, I emphasised that technology must be a tool to elevate, not erode, our cultural values and human capabilities. The future of civilisation depends on this balance."

European Perspectives on India's Growth

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 drew participation from leaders across Europe and beyond, highlighting India's growing role in global technology governance. Secretary General of the People's Party Austria, Alexander Proll, described his experience as both professionally and personally enriching. Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is my first visit to India, and I must say it is an amazing country. I truly love the city and the warmth of the people. With a population of 1.4 billion, India is full of energy and diversity. I had the privilege of attending the AI Impact Summit with Prime Minister Modi, where we had very meaningful conversations about how AI can be used in public service for the benefit of the people. I believe we are on the right path, building strong cooperation. The most important aspect is the strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Austria. India is doing an outstanding job, and the vibrancy of this country is remarkable. I have fallen in love with India and honestly do not want to leave this beautiful nation. On the economic front, we see the Free Trade Agreement concluded between the European Union and India as a landmark achievement. It is truly a win-win situation for both sides. About 25% of the GDP is connected with this agreement, and it reflects the close cooperation between India and the European Union. This is the right way forward, and I am confident it will bring prosperity to both partners."

Bridging the Global North-South Divide

From Switzerland, Bernard Maissen, Swiss State Secretary and Director General of the Federal Office of Communications, emphasised the broader geopolitical importance of the event. "It is a very important Summit. It is happening for the first time in the Global South. The next Summit should bridge the gap between the North and South," he told ANI.

The summit underscored India's ambition to position itself as a leading voice in responsible AI governance, fostering trust-based partnerships and bridging global divides. Leaders collectively highlighted that cooperation, balanced innovation and shared prosperity will determine how AI shapes the future of civilisation.