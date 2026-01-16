India has advised its 9,000 nationals in Iran, mostly students, to leave the country amid rising regional tensions. The MEA reiterated its long-standing partnership with Iran but stressed it is closely monitoring the evolving situation.

India on Friday reiterated that it shares a long-standing partnership with Iran and is closely tracking developments as the situation continues to evolve. Speaking during the weekly media briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have a long-standing partnership with Iran. We are closely following developments. We are looking at the evolving situation, and we will accordingly take our partnership forward."

India Advises Nationals to Leave Iran

As regional tensions rise, the Indian government has advised its nationals in Iran to leave the country due to the volatile security situation, with the Ministry of External Affairs stressing that it is closely monitoring developments and is "committed to doing whatever is necessary for their well-being."

Providing details, Jaiswal said, "Approximately 9,000 of our citizens are currently residing in Iran. The majority of them are students. In light of the recent developments there, we have issued two or three advisories."

Explaining the instructions issued to Indian nationals, he said, "In these advisories, we have advised our citizens in India not to travel to Iran at this time, and we have advised Indian citizens residing in Iran to leave the country by whatever means are available."

Context of Rising Tensions

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation there, and as far as our citizens are concerned, we are committed to doing whatever is necessary for their well-being," he added, amid rising regional tensions linked to Tehran's crackdown on nationwide protests that have reportedly killed hundreds, and concerns over possible US intervention.

An advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Tehran asked Indian nationals, including students, businesspeople, pilgrims and tourists, to depart Iran through available means of transport, including commercial flights, citing the "evolving situation".

In parallel, another advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi strongly advised Indians to avoid travel to Iran until further notice in view of ongoing developments. It reiterated an earlier advisory issued on January 5, urging Indians in Iran to remain cautious and avoid participating in protests or demonstrations.

The advisories were issued against the backdrop of repeated warnings by US President Donald Trump, who has threatened military intervention if Iranian security forces kill protesters. Trump has also encouraged the protesters, saying "help is on the way" and warned of "very strong action" if detained protesters are executed by Iranian authorities.

India has also faced renewed attention over its ties with Iran following Trump's announcement of a 25 per cent tariff on countries doing business with Tehran. The Indian side has said the threat is expected to have a "minimal impact," noting that India-Iran trade, at about USD 1.68 billion, accounts for 0.15 per cent of New Delhi's total trade.

In the advisory, Indian nationals were also asked to keep travel and immigration documents, including passports, readily available. Indians living in Iran on resident visas were advised to register with the Embassy.

The protests began at Tehran's Grand Bazaar on December 28 over the Iranian rial's record fall in value and later spread into nationwide demonstrations. The decline in the currency followed multiple crises, including unprecedented water shortages, power outages, rising unemployment and surging inflation.

History of India's Evacuation Operations

This is not the first time that the Centre evacuated Indian nationals from the conflict zone. In June 2025, it launched 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran through Armenia as fears of an all-out Israeli-American military strike on Iran increased. In 2023, it launched Operation Kaveri in Sudan to evacuate Indians during military clashes. In 2023, it announced Operation Ajay in Israel to evacuate citizens during the Israel-Hamas conflict. During Operation Ganga in 2022, India safely brought back over 22,000 Indians, mainly students, from Ukraine via Romania, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia, highlighting India's diplomatic strength and humanitarian response. During Operation Devi Shakti in Afghanistan, it evacuated citizens after the Taliban takeover in 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, it announced Operation Samudra Setu, a sea evacuation of Indian nationals (Vande Bharat Mission). In Operation Raahat in Yemen during 2015, they evacuated during the civil conflict and in Operation Safe Homecoming in Libya, the evacuation was done during the Arab Spring civil war in 2011. These operations showcase India's efforts to bring back citizens from conflict zones. (ANI)