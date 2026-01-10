German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann calls India a 'key partner' for Germany, emphasizing the growing strategic and defence partnership. He highlighted increased joint military exercises and said security cooperation will be a key area for development.

India a 'Key Partner' in Defence and Security

German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann on Saturday spoke about cooperation between India and Germany in defence and security areas, and said that the strategic partnership between the nations has grown over the years. "India is a key partner for Germany. This strategic partnership has grown over the years. India is also a very important partner in defence," Ackermann told ANI.

He pointed to an increased German presence in engagements with the Indian Armed Forces in recent years, including greater participation in joint exercises. "You have seen much more German presence in cooperation with the Indian Armed Forces over the last couple of years. There is clearly an enhanced willingness and preparedness to join hands in some exercises. Because we feel that India is more and more an important partner in this region of the world, and a partner with whom we share common values and views on the international global order," Ackermann said.

"Therefore, security will be one of the areas where we will be developing a much more differentiated partnership in the years to come," he added.

Bilateral Ties at 'All-Time High'

Speaking on the overall bilateral ties between India and Germany, he said that Chancellor Merz's official visit will lead to a renewed effort to make the partnership between the two nations "even stronger". "I think we are at an all-time high. Our partnership was never as good as it is now. I am very happy to see how strong the partnership is, how strong the attention in Germany toward India is, and how strong the friendship in India toward Germany is. But a strong partnership can always be stronger and better. This visit will lead to a renewed effort to make this partnership even stronger," Ackermann said. His remarks come ahead of Friedrich Merz's, the Chancellor of Germany, visit to India on January 12 and 13.

Focus on Defence Co-production

Earlier, Ackermann met with Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi to discuss bilateral security and defence issues.

In a post on X, the MoD Spokesperson further mentioned that discussions were also held on priority areas for co-development and co-production of defence equipment. "German Ambassador Dr Philipp Ackermann called on Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh today. The Ambassador conveyed new year greetings to the Defence Secretary on behalf of German side. They also discussed a range of bilateral security and defence issues, including priority areas for co-development & co-production of defence equipment." (ANI)