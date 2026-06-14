PM Modi described talks at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice as 'enriching', highlighting India's appeal for investment and innovation. He engaged with investors on opportunities in tech, manufacturing, and emerging sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the discussions held at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice as "enriching and insightful", highlighting India's growing appeal as a hub for investment and innovation.

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In a post on X, PM Modi said he had engaging interactions with investors and venture capital leaders on the vast opportunities India offers across sectors such as technology, manufacturing and innovation. "The conversations at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice were enriching and insightful. Engaged with investors and venture capital leaders on the immense opportunities India offers across innovation, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors. India's growth is powered by talent, scale, stability and reform, making it an attractive destination for investment and innovation," PM Modi said in the post.

Bharat Innovates 2026: A Global Stage

This comes after he participates in Bharat Innovates 2026, an event jointly inaugurated with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Palais des Expositions in Nice. The event brought together startups, investors, venture capital firms, industry leaders and research institutions from India, France and several other countries to explore collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also interacted with select investors and venture capitalists at the conclave and showcased India's expanding innovation ecosystem, investment potential and reform agenda. "Powering the future through innovation and enterprise. PM Narendra Modi interacted with select investors and Venture Capitalists at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France. PM highlighted India's innovation sector, growth opportunities and reforms undertaken in recent years," the MEA stated in its post.

Powering the future through innovation and enterprise. PM @narendramodi interacted with select investors and Venture Capitalists @BharatInnov2026 in Nice, France. PM highlighted India’s innovation sector, growth opportunities and reforms undertaken in recent years.… pic.twitter.com/FJ7TGPlOKU — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 14, 2026

Bharat Innovates 2026 showcased India's deep-tech ecosystem through the participation of 120 startups and over 20 Institutes of Excellence across 13 strategically significant technology sectors. More than 350 global investors and venture capitalists also took part in the event.

According to the MEA, the three-day event is aimed at showcasing India's deep-tech capabilities and fostering collaboration between Indian innovators and global investors.

PM Modi Addresses Global Gathering

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for his presence and described India and France as steadfast partners committed to addressing global challenges.

The Prime Minister highlighted key India-France initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, cooperation in the field of Artificial Intelligence, and efforts to promote stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Referring to the ongoing India-France Year of Innovation, PM Modi said Bharat Innovates represented another milestone in the two countries' shared commitment to work for the global good.

A Call for Human-Centric Technology

Highlighting India's startup revolution, the Prime Minister underlined the transformative potential of emerging technologies, including the use of Artificial Intelligence and satellite technology for rural development; advanced manufacturing for sustainable living; and green hydrogen, battery technologies and electric mobility for clean development, as per the MEA release.

The Prime Minister also noted that the technological revolution unfolding in the digital age presents new opportunities for humanity and urged innovators, investors and entrepreneurs to develop technologies that are trusted, inclusive and human-centric.

"He stressed that start-ups should be judged not just by their market valuation but, in equal measure, by the impact they have on humanity," the MEA stated in its release.

Emphasising that this was the central message of Bharat Innovates, PM Modi invited the global community to partner with India in shaping the future of innovation.

Bharat Innovates reflects the Government of India's commitment to transforming the country into a global innovation hub in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat while underscoring the importance of India-France cooperation in the evolving global technology landscape. (ANI)