PM Modi is set to visit Seychelles from June 27-29 as Guest of Honour for its National Day Golden Jubilee. He will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie to review bilateral ties and address the Seychelles National Assembly during his visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a State visit to Seychelles from June 27-29 to participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the nation's National Day as the Guest of Honour. The Prime Minister will be travelling to the island nation following an invitation extended by Seychelles President Patrick Herminie.

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According to an official statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will hold high-level discussions with President Herminie during the visit to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and exchange perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual significance. Furthermore, PM Modi is slated to address the Seychelles National Assembly and engage with members of the Indian diaspora.

India-Seychelles Strategic Partnership

"India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties. As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and our commitment to the Global South," the MEA statement noted.

The MEA added that the Prime Minister's upcoming visit will reaffirm the robust and enduring friendship between the two nations, while reinforcing their joint commitment to elevate the bilateral partnership across all sectors.

Recent Diplomatic Engagements

Earlier in April, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Seychellois counterpart, Barry Faure, on the margins of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Mauritius, where he reiterated New Delhi's resolve to assist Victoria in navigating its prevailing economic challenges.

"Great meeting with FM Barry Faure of Seychelles on the sidelines of the 9th Indian Ocean Conference. India is committed to supporting Seychelles in meeting current economic challenges. Welcomed the steps in implementing the Special Economic Package," Jaishankar posted on social media platform X.

The visit follows the Seychelles President's six-day State visit to India in February, during which President Herminie and PM Modi reviewed the comprehensive bilateral relationship and agreed to collaborate closely in the realm of digital transformation.

Commitment to Development and Security

Acknowledging Seychelles' requirement to digitise governance to benefit its citizens, India committed to supporting the development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), encompassing digital payment frameworks customised to the requirements of Seychelles.

Under the framework of the 'Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages' (SESEL) adopted by the two nations, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to remaining a dependable partner in Seychelles' national development journey, prioritising sustainability, defence, maritime security, capacity building, resilience and inclusive growth.

"Reaffirming their commitment to work closely to expand and intensify the people-centric development partnership between the two countries, India announced a 'Special Economic Package' of USD 175 million, which will include blended financial assistance of USD 125 million in a Rupee-denominated Line of Credit and USD 50 million in Grant assistance for development cooperation projects, capacity building for civilians and defence officials, maritime security, etc," the statement said. (ANI)