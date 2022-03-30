Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan loses majority as ally MQM strikes deal with opposition, likely to resign today

    Speculation is also rife that in this scenario, Imran Khan will resign as Pakistan PM outside parliament.
     

    Team Newsable
    Islamabad, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 8:55 AM IST

    The game seems to be over for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government received a major blow by the key ally and the main coalition partner Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM) reached an agreement with the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

    “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan,” tweeted PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. With this, the PTI government has technically lost the majority in the lower house of the Pakistani Parliament.

    The late-night development came just a day ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government in Pakistan and may come as a deadly blow to the government that has been desperately floating on thin and dwindling support from its allies.

    The joint opposition has 177 members of the national assembly after the ruling coalition partner MQM-P decided to part ways with the Imran Khan-led government that has left with 164 MNAs.

    Meanwhile, after Imran Khan alleged that some people are trying to topple his government with the help of foreign funds, federal minister Asad Umar claimed that the PM is ready to show a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to back his claims, news agency PTI reported.

    PM Imran had said during his rally, “Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest.”

    Speculation is also rife that in this scenario, Imran Khan will resign as Pakistan PM outside parliament. Imran Khan had on Tuesday directed PTI lawmakers to either abstain from voting or not attend the national assembly session on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion.

    No Prime Minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge. In fact, no Pakistani Prime Minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office.

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 8:55 AM IST
