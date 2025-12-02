Imran Khan’s sister finally meets him after a month-long ban, claims he’s facing “mental torture” and blames Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir amid death rumours and massive PTI protests.

For nearly a month, Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan was kept away from his family and legal representatives — without explanation. Behind the high walls of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, speculation over his well-being only grew louder.

On Tuesday, that silence finally broke.

The Pakistan government allowed one of his sisters, Dr Uzma Khan, to meet him in prison — a meeting that came only after angry crowds gathered outside Adiala Jail demanding answers.

“Imran Khan’s health is perfectly fine. However, he said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this,” Dr Uzma said after the meeting, pointing directly at the Army Chief.

Imposing silence, fueling suspicion

Imran Khan, 73, has been imprisoned since August 2023 in multiple cases. But the unannounced ban on family visits for more than a month triggered a wave of fear:

Is Imran Khan even alive?

Why is his family being kept away?

Adiala Jail officials continued to insist Khan is in “good health”, but that did little to quell anxiety spreading across social media.

Even Khan’s son, Kasim, posted a public demand:

“We demand proof of (Imran Khan)'s life,” Kasim said on X.

Police lockdown to crush protests

In Rawalpindi, the reaction was swift and intense. Supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) poured onto the streets, prompting the Punjab government to deploy the entire Rawalpindi police force along Adiala Road.

The crackdown unfolded across the city:

Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

Schools and colleges shut

Eight-kilometre stretch sealed off

Residents asked to show ID to move through the area

Eight police stations’ SHOs and senior officers stationed outside the jail

“An eight-kilometre stretch has been completely sealed. Schools and colleges are closed. Residents are being required to show their ID card to pass through the area,” a Punjab government official told PTI.

Even a group of lawyers gathered outside the Islamabad High Court, protesting Khan’s isolation.

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry warned:

“Whether they come to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) or the Adiala jail, action under Section 144 would be carried out without any discrimination.”

Family’s earlier warning: ‘Pakistanis will not spare them’

Inside PTI circles, the message has been consistent: let his sisters meet him — or face a nationwide agitation.

The party’s official statement earlier voiced suspicion even as it confirmed Dr Uzma’s visit:

“Although today the government allowed Dr Uzma to see her brother in jail, but let's see whether the government honours its commitment.”

His sisters had earlier gone a step further — openly threatening consequences:

If anything happens to Imran Khan, they warn those involved “and their families will not be spared” by Pakistanis, both at home and abroad.

A political prisoner or a silenced rival?

Ever since his arrest last year, Khan has insisted he is being targeted by those in power — particularly the military establishment he once shared a cosy partnership with. Now, his sister alleges Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir is personally subjecting him to “mental torture”.

As courtroom battles and street demonstrations continue, one narrative is spreading: Imran Khan isn’t being broken physically — he’s being broken psychologically.

And for his supporters, Tuesday’s brief reunion was more than a family visit — it was proof that he is still alive, still defiant, and still a threat to those who want him silent.