US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi discussed over a phone "serious concerns" over intensifying tensions in the region following the recent radar lock-on incident involving Japanese and Chinese fighter jets and long-range joint patrol of Chinese and Russian bombers near Japan as per readouts issued by the US and Japan.

The two defence chiefs, speaking for about 40 minutes via telephone, agreed that Japan and the United States will maintain close communication to calm the situation, Kyodo reported. During the call, Hegseth and his Japanese counterpart discussed Japan's efforts to increase its defence spending and strengthen its capabilities, China's military activities, and the importance of realistic training and exercises across Japan, including in the Southwest Islands, according to a Pentagon readout. Secretary Hegseth and Defence Minister Koizumi reaffirmed the importance of the US-Japan Alliance and underscored their commitment to deterring aggression in the Asia-Pacific, it said..

Chinese Radar Lock-on Incident

On December 6, at least one Chinese fighter jet aimed its radar intermittently at Japanese Air Self-Defence Force aircraft over international waters off Okinawa Prefecture, southwestern Japan. As per Japanese state media Koizumi told reporters in a press conference after the call that the biggest problem of last Saturday's radar lock-on incident was that a Chinese J-15 aircraft locked its radar on a Japanese Air Self-Defence Force F-15 for about 30 minutes on one of the two occasions.

Koizumi said Japan will continue to conduct patrols and surveillance nationwide and respond calmly and resolutely to contingencies. The two chiefs shared the view that China's act is not conducive to regional peace and stability. They agreed that Japan and the US will closely communicate and coordinate with each other.

China-Russia Joint Bomber Patrol

Hegseth and Koizumi also discussed Tuesday's long-range joint patrol of two Chinese and two Russian bombers over the East China Sea and Pacific, near Japan's Shikoku Island. As per a Kyodo report, tThey agreed those acts will only intensify tensions in the region, Koizumi said. He added that Japan will "continue responding to those acts in a calm yet resolute manner while steadily carrying out surveillance activities in the seas and airspace surrounding our country."

Background on Tensions

The rising military tensions between Beijing and Tokyo come in the wake of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in the Japanese Parliament last month that her country could take military action in case of an attack on Taiwan. This prompted strong protests and economic and diplomatic retaliation from Beijing, which sees Taiwan as part of China to be reunited by force if necessary. (ANI)