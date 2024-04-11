Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I'm not perfect': Malaysian beauty queen after losing crown over 'wild' Thailand holiday video

    A Malaysian beauty queen recently lost her title after facing criticism over a video showing her dancing suggestively with male dancers while on vacation in Thailand. 

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2024, 1:44 PM IST

    A Malaysian beauty queen recently lost her title after facing criticism over a video showing her dancing suggestively with male dancers while on vacation in Thailand. The video of Viru Nikah Terinsip went viral on social media, showing her engaging in suggestive dancing with scantily clad male dancers, as reported by Asia One.

    Terinsip, 24, who previously won an award representing a mythological spirit embodying kindness and wisdom, publicly apologized for the video on Monday. She also offered to return her title. Officials later confirmed that she would indeed be stripped of her honours.

    The Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) has officially revoked her Unduk Ngadau Johor title, with president Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan remarking that "this would not be an issue if she was just an ordinary person."

    "We were made to understand that she went on a private holiday with her family to Thailand," he explained. "We do silly things and get carried away when holidaying. There were a lot of mixed reactions, some saw the humour in her video, some sympathised, others were unhappy and complained."

    "We [KDCA] do not want to be the target and attract unnecessary attention," he added.

    Earlier on Monday, Terinsip expressed her desire to return the title "with honour and humbleness," emphasizing that she "joined the Unduk Ngadau competition by my own will and returned this title without coercion."

    "The title is not everything. It is about believing and valuing myself," she was quoted as saying to The New Strait Times.

    "I am not perfect... Everyone makes mistakes," she added.

    The young model extended her gratitude to the public for their support and urged everyone to "focus on other issues and move forward" from the controversy. She also made a plea for people not to target her family and friends, emphasizing that they are "not involved in this matter."

    "It is up to you whether you would accept [my explanation] or not, but this comes sincerely from my heart. Thank you for listening," she further said.

    President Kitingan said in his statement, "We hope that she will accept this decision well. Let this serve as a warning to all Unduk Ngadaus to not repeat the mistake."

    Terinsip secured the Unduk Ngadau Johor title last year, a prestigious pageant event showcased during the annual harvest festival in Sabah, northern Borneo. The competition serves as a tribute to the spirit of Huminodun, a revered mythological figure symbolizing kindness and wisdom.

    Terinsip enjoys significant popularity, engaging her audience through music and makeup videos on platforms like YouTube, where she boasts over 100,000 subscribers, as well as on TikTok.

    In a parallel incident, the winner of Miss Japan, who hailed from Ukraine, faced dethronement in February after revelations surfaced about her involvement in an affair with a married influencer.

    Karolina Shiino's victory sparked intense online debate, with critics arguing that she "shouldn't have won to begin with" because of her heritage.

    Shiino relocated to Japan at the age of five and was raised there after her Ukrainian mother remarried a Japanese man.

    In response to the scandal, pageant organizers clarified that Shiino was unaware of Dr. Tamuka Maeda's marital status. The former beauty queen issued an apology to her fans and the public in a statement on Monday, attributing her initial response to fear and panic regarding the report.

    "I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me," she was quoted as saying.

    Shiino also extended apologies to the man's partner and his family, as well as to other affected parties.

    Dr. Maeda addressed the situation on Instagram, announcing that he would not be pursuing a divorce from his wife. He also expressed regret for the distress caused to Shiino and others involved.

    In response to the controversy, the Miss Japan title will remain vacant for the remainder of the year.

