Former Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit sparked controversy with remarks about a hypothetical US attack on Pakistan. He stated Pakistan could retaliate by attacking Indian cities like Mumbai and New Delhi. Although he termed the scenario unlikely, his comments have drawn sharp reactions and widespread concern.

A controversial statement by former Pakistani High Commissioner to India, Abdul Basit, has triggered widespread concern after he suggested that Pakistan could target major Indian cities in the event of a US attack. His remarks, made during a discussion on a hypothetical conflict scenario, have quickly gone viral and drawn sharp reactions.

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Speaking about a potential escalation, Basit said, “If America attacks Pakistan we have to attack India, Mumbai, New Delhi, without a second thought. We won’t leave it we’ll see what happens later.”

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The comment, though framed as part of a “worst case scenario”, stood out for its direct reference to India’s key cities, including Mumbai and New Delhi. Basit repeatedly emphasised that such a situation was unlikely, even describing it as “out of the impossibility”, but continued to underline the same line of reasoning.

He further added, “If someone sees us with a bad eye Pakistan will have no other option than to attack India wherever it wants.” while also noting, “We don’t want that to happen India doesn’t want that either.”

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Basit’s remarks have gained particular attention because of his past diplomatic role in India from 2014 to 2017, a period marked by strained ties between the two nations. His direct experience in New Delhi has added weight to the reaction, with many questioning the implications of such rhetoric even in a hypothetical context.

The comments come at a time of heightened geopolitical tension in the region. Pakistan has been facing criticism over its role in regional conflicts, including strained relations with Afghanistan, where authorities have accused Pakistani forces of carrying out airstrikes in multiple locations.

While there has been no official response from India so far, the remarks have sparked intense debate across social media and strategic circles. Observers note that even speculative statements by former officials can carry significant weight, particularly in a volatile geopolitical environment.

As tensions continue to simmer globally, Basit’s comments highlight how quickly rhetoric can escalate concerns, especially when it involves nuclear-armed neighbours like India and Pakistan.

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