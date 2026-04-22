The IDF conducted an airstrike in Southern Lebanon, killing two individuals it claimed were terrorists who violated a ceasefire. The incident occurred after the pair crossed the 'Forward Defence Line' and approached Israeli soldiers, posing a threat.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Wednesday said that its troops and air force carried out a strike in Southern Lebanon after claiming the violation of ceasefire by Hezbollah involving two members crossing the "Forward Defence Line" and approaching the Israeli soldiers.

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IDF Details Strike and Ongoing Operations

In a statement, the IDF said the incident took place in the Saluki area in southern Lebanon, where the IDF claimed to detect a potential threat. "Yesterday (Tuesday), IDF soldiers identified in the area of the Saluki in southern Lebanon, two terrorists who violated the ceasefire understandings, crossed the Forward Defence Line and approached the soldiers, posing an immediate threat," said the IDF in an official statement.

The military said that it responded with an airstrike to neutralise the situation and added that operations in the area are ongoing, including efforts targeting Hezbollah-linked infrastructure. "Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat. In addition, IDF soldiers continue to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure to remove threats and locate weapons," the IDF said.

Reaffirming its stance, the IDF said, "will continue to act to remove any threat to Israeli civilians and its troops."

Forward Defence Line and IDF Deployment

Following the implementation of a 10-day ceasefire, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on April 19 released a detailed map of the "Forward Defence Line" (also referred to as the Yellow Line). The announcement clarifies the operational zone where Israeli forces remain positioned deep within Lebanese territory.

The military confirmed that despite the current truce, which took effect at midnight on April 16, a massive contingent of five divisions and Israeli Navy forces is operating simultaneously south of this line. The IDF stated that the continued presence of these five divisions is essential to "fundamentally change the security reality" along the northern border. In a post on X, IDF said, " REVEALED: The Forward Defence Line and the area in which IDF soldiers are operating, following the ceasefire agreement. 5 divisions are operating simultaneously south of the Forward Defence Line in southern Lebanon in order to dismantle Hezbollah terror infrastructure sites and to prevent direct threats to communities in northern Israel."

Official Statements on Regional Security

Defence Minister Israel Katz has emphasised that the IDF will continue to use "full force" to protect soldiers within Lebanon if they face threats. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has praised the 10-day ceasefire as a step toward a broader peace agreement.

The IDF's deployment of five divisions suggests that a full withdrawal remains contingent on the total neutralisation of Hezbollah's frontline capabilities.