The IDF struck Hezbollah tunnel shafts used for weapons storage in Lebanon. It said secondary explosions following the strikes indicated the presence of weapons, calling the activity a violation of ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

IDF Strikes Hezbollah Weapon Tunnels

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday said it carried out strikes on tunnel shafts used for weapons storage at several Hezbollah sites across Lebanon. In a post on X, the IDF said secondary explosions were detected following the strikes, indicating the presence of weapons at the targeted locations. 🎯STRUCK: Tunnel shafts used for weapons storage at several Hezbollah sites across Lebanon. Following the strikes, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons in the area. Over the past several months, Hezbollah terrorist activity was identified at… pic.twitter.com/6SjHM8jWm0 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 5, 2026

The Israeli military said that Hezbollah activity had been identified at the sites over the past several months, which it described as a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

Hezbollah Figure Killed in Separate Strike

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) confirmed that it attacked and killed Hezbollah terrorist Ali Dawood Amich, who served as head of a branch in the Hezbollah engineering department.

The terrorist was attempting to restore military infrastructure for Hezbollah in the al-Dweir region in southern Lebanon and was promoting terrorist plots against IDF forces. "The terrorist's actions constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," said the IDF. (ANI)