Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IDF strike in southern Lebanon: Chilling Hezbollah video threatening Israel with new weapons goes viral| WATCH

    A chilling video released by Hezbollah recently has captured significant attention in the wake of an Israeli airstrike on the group's weapons depot in southern Lebanon.

    IDF strike in southern Lebanon: Chilling Hezbollah video threatening Israel with new weapons goes viral snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    A chilling video released by Hezbollah recently has captured significant attention in the wake of an Israeli airstrike on the group's weapons depot in southern Lebanon. The IDF's targeted attack in Nabatieh, which resulted in the deaths of at least nine people, including a woman and her two children, has intensified the already fraught situation between Israel and Hezbollah.

    The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that the airstrike aimed at a Hezbollah weapons storage facility located approximately 12 kilometers from the Israeli border. The IDF also targeted military buildings in the villages of Maroun al-Ras and Aita al-Shaab, further compounding the conflict in the region.

    The video, released by Hezbollah earlier this week, showcases the terrorist group's military capabilities. The footage features precision-guided missiles mounted on trucks within an underground facility, signaling the group's readiness to confront Israeli forces should the conflict escalate. The video, disseminated through Hezbollah's media channels, appears to be a clear message of deterrence, emphasizing the group's preparedness for severe retaliation.

    This latest video is not the first of its kind from Hezbollah, which has previously shared footage of sensitive Israeli military sites captured by drone surveillance. However, the timing of this release, amidst ongoing cross-border clashes and the recent killing of Hezbollah's top military commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut by an Israeli missile attack, adds a particularly ominous tone to the escalating situation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SHOCKING Russian tourist gored by cow after alleged sexual assault attempt in Thailand; WATCH viral video snt

    SHOCKING! Russian tourist gored by cow after alleged sexual assault attempt in Thailand; WATCH viral video

    Bengaluru Youtuber stirs debate online by saying American hotels do not get hospitality vkp

    'American hotels don't get hospitality': Bengaluru YouTuber stirs debate with his biggest culture shock

    Turkish Parliament turns into 'bloody' mess as violent brawl erupts over jailed MP; WATCH viral videos snt

    Turkish Parliament turns into 'bloody' mess as violent brawl erupts over jailed MP; WATCH viral videos

    Who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Meet Thailand's new Prime Minister AJR

    Who is Paetongtarn Shinawatra? Meet Thailand's new Prime Minister

    PM Modi receives phone call from Muhammad Yunus chief advisor, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh assured vkp

    BREAKING: PM Modi receives phone call from Muhammed Yunus, safety of Hindus in Bangladesh assured

    Recent Stories

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns dmn

    Kerala auto-rickshaw permit rules relaxed; statewide operations allowed despite safety concerns

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states AJR

    Raksha Bandhan 2024: Banks to remain closed on August 19 in THESE states

    SHOCKING Russian tourist gored by cow after alleged sexual assault attempt in Thailand; WATCH viral video snt

    SHOCKING! Russian tourist gored by cow after alleged sexual assault attempt in Thailand; WATCH viral video

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar Family alleges BBMP forest officers neglect vkp

    Bengaluru auto driver dies as tree falls on auto in Vijayanagar; Family alleges BBMP, forest officers' neglect

    Caught on camera: Pakistani terrorists spotted around LoC in North Kashmir amid escalating tensions (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Pakistani terrorists spotted around LoC in North Kashmir amid escalating tensions (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon