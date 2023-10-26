Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IDF releases never-before-seen video, rescues Israeli civilians from Hamas cell | WATCH

    The IDF showcased this footage on social media, providing viewers with a glimpse of the IDF's Shaldag Unit's operations. The video illustrates the IDF soldiers engaging a terrorist cell, resulting in the vehicle's driver losing control and the soldiers eliminating the other terrorists attempting to escape.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 26, 2023, 2:57 PM IST

    Amid ongoing hostilities in the Israel-Gaza conflict, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have launched a retaliation against Hamas, aiming to secure Israeli civilians in the vicinity of Kibbutz Be'eri near the Southern Israel Border. In a recently shared video footage, IDF combat soldiers can be seen in action, pursuing and neutralizing Hamas operatives in a swift and efficient operation.

    The IDF showcased this footage on social media, providing viewers with a glimpse of the IDF's Shaldag Unit's operations. The video illustrates the IDF soldiers engaging a terrorist cell, resulting in the vehicle's driver losing control and the soldiers eliminating the other terrorists attempting to escape. Simultaneously, IDF special forces are seen executing a successful rescue operation to safeguard the residents of Kibbutz Be'eri.

    Israel-Palestine war: OPEC, Iran and the politics over crude oil

    As Israel remains prepared for a potential ground offensive in Gaza, IDF tanks and infantry units have taken action, targeting various terrorist cells, dismantling infrastructure, and neutralizing Hamas launch posts in Gaza. Following their mission, the IDF forces have safely withdrawn from the area and returned to Israeli territory.

    Intense Israeli military operation in Gaza Strip leaves over 7,000 dead in 19 days

    Reaffirming the gravity of the situation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that Israel is currently fighting for its very existence. He expressed his unwavering commitment to the mission, vowing to "save the nation." Netanyahu also indicated that Israel is gearing up for an imminent ground operation to dismantle Hamas in Gaza, though specific details regarding the timing and strategy of this operation remain undisclosed.

    Last Updated Oct 26, 2023, 2:57 PM IST
