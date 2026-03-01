The IDF discovered a large stash of Hezbollah weaponry, including rockets and explosives, hidden inside a school in southern Lebanon's Al-Khiyam. The weapons were found alongside UNHCR markings, raising concerns over the misuse of humanitarian spaces.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has uncovered significant Hezbollah military infrastructure and weapons hidden in civilian areas of southern Lebanon, highlighting the ongoing risks posed by the militant group to both local populations and international peace efforts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Weapons Found in School with UN Markings

According to the IDF, troops discovered a stash of Hezbollah weaponry inside a school located in Al-Khiyam, a town near the Israeli-Lebanese border. Among the items found were anti-tank rockets, mortar shells, grenades, launchers, light firearms, and explosives. In a shocking revelation, these weapons were found alongside UNHCR markings, further complicating the situation and raising concerns over the misuse of humanitarian spaces for military purposes.

"Inside of a school in the area of Al-Khiyam in southern Lebanon, IDF troops found anti-tank rockets, mortar shells, grenades, launchers, light firearms, explosives and more. All of this was found alongside UNHCR markings of the United Nations," the IDF said on X. https://x.com/IDF/status/2037526668693196859

Military Infrastructure Hidden in Civilian and Religious Sites

The discovery of Hezbollah's military presence near a school is not an isolated incident. The IDF also reported the identification of active Hezbollah infrastructure located within the vicinity of a church in the same region. This military activity, hidden within civilian structures, is part of Hezbollah's ongoing efforts to embed itself within densely populated areas, making it more difficult for Israeli forces to neutralise the threat without risking civilian lives.

"IDF troops located active Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure within the vicinity of a church in the area of Al-Khiyam," stated the IDF. The forces also discovered three additional shafts that Hezbollah had built during a ceasefire, indicating that the group had resumed its military activity during periods of relative calm. https://x.com/IDF/status/2037504620319088906

"Hezbollah deliberately embeds military infrastructure within religious sites and civilian areas -- putting civilians at risk," the IDF added. (ANI)