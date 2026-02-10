The IDF reported eliminating a terrorist in northern Gaza who crossed the 'Yellow Line,' a ceasefire demarcation. The individual reportedly posed an immediate threat to Israeli forces operating under the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that one of its units operating in northern Gaza earlier on Monday, identified and eliminated a terrorist who crossed the "Yellow Line" demarcating the ceasefire and approached its forces in a manner the IDF said posed an immediate threat. The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it. (ANI/TPS)