US Senator John Cornyn and singer Mary Millben congratulated PM Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM. Cornyn praised Modi's transformational tenure, while Millben called it a 'historic democratic milestone' for India.

US Senator John Cornyn on Tuesday (local time) congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister, noting his leadership has spanned 4,399 days across three democratic mandates. He praised Modi's tenure, citing India's economic growth and efforts in lifting millions out of poverty, and said the US-India partnership has never been stronger.

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In a post on X, Cornyn wrote, "Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister -- 4,399 days of leadership earned through the trust of 1.4 billion people across three democratic mandates. From lifting 250 million out of poverty to making India the world's fastest-growing major economy, PM Modi's tenure has been nothing short of transformational. The US-India partnership has never been stronger."

US Singer Mary Millben Hails 'Historic Milestone'

Further, US-based singer Mary Millben also congratulated Prime Minister Modi, calling it a "historic democratic milestone" for the country. She praised PM Modi's leadership, describing his journey from humble beginnings in Gujarat to the Prime Minister's office as a symbol of perseverance and determination.

"As the tricolor flag soars proudly across the skies of India, we celebrate a historic, democratic milestone in the journey of a great Nation. Today, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving Prime Minister. Prime Minister @narendramodi, what a deserving recognition. Your steadfast leadership, enduring commitment to the progress, unity, and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, alongside your unwavering vision for a stronger Bharat has helped shape an era of transformation," Millben wrote in a post on X.

Millben also lauded his role in strengthening India's global standing and advancing India-US relations, saying his leadership has contributed to India's transformation and international influence.

"From your humble roots in Gujarat, to Governor, and now Prime Minister, you are a true testament of the Indian dream - a symbol of perseverance, courage, and faith in the nation's daestiny. Furthermore, I honor your leadership in advancing the US India relationship. You have outlasted consecutive US Presidents, some with whom you had great relationship and others you have had great grace towards, yet you never wavered in exercising clear diplomacy that upheld the interests of the Indian people coupled with the health of our two countries. Now, as India's longest serving Prime Minister, you have inspired generations to dream bigger, strive harder, and contribute to the glory of the motherland. India and the Indian people around the world stand tall with pride thanks to you. India's global standing is attributed to you. And the world is a better place, simply because of you," the post read.

A Significant Political Milestone

On June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days served after the first general election. The achievement marks a significant moment in the country's political history.