President and CEO, ICCA and MD, FEFCO (European Federation of Corrugated Board Manufacturers), Eleni Despotou, said that the industry offers support to the growth of India. Speaking to ANI on the 41st ICCA (International Corrugated Case Association), Despotou said that India's vibrancy supports the potential of the industry. He said, "This is a substantial industry that supports the growth of India. We have acknowledged the incredible, vibrant economy of India and the potential for our members and companies to grow. Our global event will bring together international players from all over the world."

Chairperson of ICCA, M L Agarwal, told ANI that the summit is a rare opportunity for India to interact with global leaders. He said, "We are organising an International Corrugated Case Association global summit for the first time in the history of the ICCA, and this will be the 41st global summit. This is a rare opportunity for the Indian industry to interact with the global leaders. The global corrugated industry is valued today at approximately $200 billion, while the Indian industry is about $8.9 billion."

About the International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA)

The International Corrugated Case Association (ICCA) was formed in 1961. Its purpose is to provide member services and activities that can be most effectively conducted by an international organization. The services support and enhance the work of the association members and contribute to the well-being of the worldwide corrugated packaging industry.

Global Conferences and Data Services

Since 1961, ICCA has sponsored a biennial Management Conference to allow worldwide corrugated industry executives to come together and share information, in a legal manner, on appropriate issues.

ICCA gathers, compiles and distributes corrugated shipment/production data. This is the most authoritative reflection of worldwide corrugated industry data. ICCA members receive country- and region-specific production/shipment data reports every quarter. The association releases annual data to the general public, and then only by continent. (ANI)