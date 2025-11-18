US President Donald Trump attributed his noticeably hoarse voice to a heated exchange where he shouted at representatives of a foreign nation. He stated they were 'stupid' for attempting to renegotiate an existing trade agreement.

US President Donald Trump stated that he develped a hoarse voice from what he described as a heated exchange with representatives of a foreign nation that, according to him, attempted to alter an existing trade agreement. Trump's noticeably raspy voice drew attention during a meeting with the White House task force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday (local time), where a reporter asked whether he was feeling well. Trump responded, "I feel great. I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade and a country, and I straightened it out, but I blew my stack at these people."

Asked to identify the country involved, Trump declined to provide specifics. "A country wanted to try and renegotiate the terms of their trade deal," he said. "And I wasn't happy about it." When questioned further, he replied, "Why would I say that to you?"

Background on US Trade Discussions

The United States has engaged in trade discussions in recent months with Japan, Cambodia, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Talks with China

Trump also held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in October, where both sides reported movement in ongoing trade negotiations. During those discussions, Trump said China agreed to assist the United States in tackling the fentanyl crisis, and in return, he would reduce tariffs on Chinese imports by 10 per cent, lowering the rate from 57 per cent to 47 per cent. Trump further stated that he chose not to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese products that had been set to take effect on November 1, following China's decision to delay by one year its planned export restrictions on rare-earth magnets.

After meeting Xi, Trump expressed confidence about reaching broader trade terms in the near future. "Zero, to 10, with 10 being the best, I'd say the meeting was a 12," he said. "A lot of decisions were made ... and we've come to a conclusion on very many important points."