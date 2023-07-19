Hungary: Rs 29 lakh fine imposed on bookstore for selling LGBT-themed graphic novel 'Heartstopper'

Hungary's second-largest bookstore chain, Lira Konyv, has been slapped with a hefty fine by the Hungarian government for selling an LGBT+ graphic novel, as reported by BBC. The fine amounts to 27,500 pounds (approximately Rs 29,26,146) and was imposed due to the bookstore placing the adult novel 'Heartstopper' in its youth literature section and failing to wrap it in plastic, as required by a 2021 law.

This fine is a result of Hungary's controversial "child protection" law, implemented in 2021, which prohibits the display of homosexual content to minors in various media forms, including television, films, advertisements, and literature.

The book in question, 'Heartstopper,' is part of a popular series that portrays the romantic journey of two gay teenagers falling in love during high school. Written by British author Alice Oseman, the novel is described as a story about "life, love, and everything that happens in between."

The Budapest government office conducted an investigation into the bookstore's sales practices and found that books depicting homosexuality were placed in the children's books and youth literature category without proper packaging.

''The investigation found that the books in question depicted homosexuality, but they were nevertheless placed in the category of children's books and youth literature and were not distributed in closed packaging,'' the Budapest government office said in a statement.

In response to the fine, Lira Konyv announced its plans to take legal action, claiming the penalty is disproportionate, and the law is vague. The creative director of Lira, Krisztian Nyary, asserted that the law's ambiguity raises questions about whether booksellers can place LGBTQ books on adult shelves and whether wrapping is mandatory for all LGBTQ books or just those intended for minors.

“As this is a resolution about a fine it cannot be appealed, it can only be attacked – in what way, our lawyers will assess. We will use all legal means at our disposal,” the creative director of Lira, Krisztian Nyary told CNN.

Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, and his government have been actively promoting a Christian-conservative agenda. The 2021 law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among those under 18 has faced criticism from rights groups and the European Union.

As the legal battle unfolds, the controversy surrounding the freedom of expression and LGBTQ rights in Hungary remains a subject of debate and concern both within the country and internationally.