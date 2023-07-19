Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hungary: Rs 29 lakh fine imposed on bookstore for selling LGBT-themed graphic novel 'Heartstopper'

    Hungary fines a major bookstore for selling an LGBT+ graphic novel, 'Heartstopper', citing violation of "child protection" law; bookstore plans legal action.

    Hungary Rs 29 lakh fine imposed on bookstore for selling LGBT-themed graphic novel 'Heartstopper' snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Hungary's second-largest bookstore chain, Lira Konyv, has been slapped with a hefty fine by the Hungarian government for selling an LGBT+ graphic novel, as reported by BBC. The fine amounts to 27,500 pounds (approximately Rs 29,26,146) and was imposed due to the bookstore placing the adult novel 'Heartstopper' in its youth literature section and failing to wrap it in plastic, as required by a 2021 law.

    This fine is a result of Hungary's controversial "child protection" law, implemented in 2021, which prohibits the display of homosexual content to minors in various media forms, including television, films, advertisements, and literature.

    The book in question, 'Heartstopper,' is part of a popular series that portrays the romantic journey of two gay teenagers falling in love during high school. Written by British author Alice Oseman, the novel is described as a story about "life, love, and everything that happens in between."

    The Budapest government office conducted an investigation into the bookstore's sales practices and found that books depicting homosexuality were placed in the children's books and youth literature category without proper packaging.

    ''The investigation found that the books in question depicted homosexuality, but they were nevertheless placed in the category of children's books and youth literature and were not distributed in closed packaging,'' the Budapest government office said in a statement.

    In response to the fine, Lira Konyv announced its plans to take legal action, claiming the penalty is disproportionate, and the law is vague. The creative director of Lira, Krisztian Nyary, asserted that the law's ambiguity raises questions about whether booksellers can place LGBTQ books on adult shelves and whether wrapping is mandatory for all LGBTQ books or just those intended for minors.

    “As this is a resolution about a fine it cannot be appealed, it can only be attacked – in what way, our lawyers will assess. We will use all legal means at our disposal,” the creative director of Lira, Krisztian Nyary told CNN.

    Hungary's Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, and his government have been actively promoting a Christian-conservative agenda. The 2021 law banning the "display and promotion of homosexuality" among those under 18 has faced criticism from rights groups and the European Union.

    As the legal battle unfolds, the controversy surrounding the freedom of expression and LGBTQ rights in Hungary remains a subject of debate and concern both within the country and internationally.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    More than 700 people sentenced to prison over France riots; Justice Minister lauds 'firm' response snt

    More than 700 people sentenced to prison over France riots; Justice Minister lauds 'firm' response

    UAE President extends greetings to Muslims around the globe on Islamic New Year anr

    UAE President extends greetings to Muslims around the globe on Islamic New Year

    UAE passport becomes 12th most powerful in the world anr

    UAE passport becomes 12th most powerful in the world

    Spurned boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend's new fiance; then shoots himself

    WATCH: Spurned boyfriend kills ex-girlfriend's new fiance; then shoots himself

    Donald Trump reveals strategy to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours if he reclaims White House snt

    Donald Trump reveals strategy to end Russia-Ukraine war in 24 hours if he reclaims White House

    Recent Stories

    here is how to keep your bathroom fresh all year round gcw eai

    A guide to keep your bathroom fresh all year round

    Lake Pichola to Lake Pushkar: Enchanting lakes of Rajasthan ATG EAI

    Lake Pichola to Lake Pushkar: Enchanting lakes of Rajasthan

    Rahul Gandhi to attend former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's funeral anr

    Rahul Gandhi to attend former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy's funeral on Thursday

    Chicken Biryani Recipe: 7 easy steps to cook at home RBA EAI

    Chicken Biryani Recipe: 7 easy steps to cook at home

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with luscious curves in SEXIEST Bikinis and outfits vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Model stuns fans with luscious curves in SEXIEST Bikinis and outfits

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon