The HRCP warns of a critical assault on democracy in Pakistan, citing systemic censorship, the erosion of judicial independence, ongoing enforced disappearances, and increasing threats to fundamental human rights and constitutional integrity.

HRCP Raises Alarm Over Mounting Threats to Democracy in Pakistan

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), following the conclusion of its 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM), has raised concerns over what it described as an escalating assault on constitutional democracy and fundamental rights across the country, warning that freedom of expression, judicial independence and democratic institutions are facing growing threats.

According to a press release issued by HRCP Chairperson Asad Iqbal Butt, the commission's General Body expressed alarm over the systematic erosion of freedom of expression through censorship, surveillance, restrictive regulations and the misuse of criminal laws. Highlighting the October 2026 sentencing of human rights lawyers Imaan Mazari-Hazir and Hadi Chattha to ten years in prison, HRCP described the verdicts as a chilling example of how individuals exercising their constitutional rights could be targeted.

The commission also expressed concern over continued enforced disappearances and the detention of activists, including Mahrang Baloch, Ali Wazir and Idris Khattak. It called for all detainees to be produced before competent courts, the repeal of arbitrary detention powers under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the abolition of internment centres. HRCP further demanded the withdrawal of the proscription of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee in PoJK.

Addressing the security situation in Balochistan, the General Body called for an open national debate on the province's challenges and urged the restoration of cross-border trade to safeguard local livelihoods. The press release also highlighted concerns over what HRCP described as the erosion of federalism and democratic representation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It pointed to the imposition of an emergency and governor's rule, the detention of the province's elected chief executive and the mass arrests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in October 2026.

The commission further criticised the Federal Constitutional Court's intervention restricting the Peshawar High Court's exercise of its constitutional jurisdiction, saying it undermined access to justice and judicial independence. It urged political parties to return to the democratic principles outlined in the Charter of Democracy rather than compromise institutional structures for political expediency.

On constitutional and judicial matters, HRCP said the 26th and 27th Constitutional Amendments had seriously weakened judicial independence and institutional checks and balances. It called for both amendments to be reviewed, lifetime immunity for public officeholders to be withdrawn and military trials of civilians to be brought to an end.

The commission also stressed that any future constitutional amendments must be based on genuine cross-party political consensus. It said proposals to create new provinces should not undermine Pakistan's federal structure or come at the expense of strengthening local governments.

Highlighting the situation of religious minorities, HRCP said targeted violence, discrimination and blasphemy-related persecution continued across the country. It pointed to attacks on Ahmadiyya places of worship, mob-led violence, including an attack against a Christian doctor in Sheikhupura, and the alleged entrapment of individuals in false blasphemy cases. The commission called for the immediate constitution of the National Commission for Minorities and demanded accountability for individuals involved in inciting violence and orchestrating forced conversions.

On economic rights, HRCP warned that economic injustice was deepening, with austerity measures and inadequate social protection placing a disproportionate burden on low-income households. It called on the government to prioritise living wages, decent employment opportunities and access to essential public services in its economic policies.

The General Body also emphasised the state's responsibility to protect communities most vulnerable to violence and discrimination, particularly women, transgender persons and other marginalised groups, stressing that their fundamental rights must be ensured in practice rather than remain promises on paper. Concluding its statement, HRCP reiterated the need to safeguard constitutional democracy, restore institutional independence and ensure accountability, warning that the continued erosion of fundamental freedoms and democratic structures poses serious challenges to the country's rights framework.