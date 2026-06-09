HRCP expresses deep concern over the escalating confrontation and loss of life in PoJK. It urges de-escalation and an impartial probe, criticising the ban on the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and stressing the need for democratic processes.

Deep Concern Over Escalating Confrontation

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has expressed deep concern over the escalating confrontation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), following reports of deaths among both protesters and law enforcement personnel. In a statement posted on X, HRCP said it was "deeply concerned by the escalating confrontation in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the loss of life among both protesters and law enforcement personnel," urging an immediate de-escalation of tensions and an impartial investigation into all deaths and injuries. The rights body further cautioned that "proscribing popular movements invariably risks narrowing democratic space" and stressed that demands for constitutional change should be pursued through peaceful, representative, and democratic processes rather than through confrontation and violence.

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HRCP Condemns Ban on Protest Group

Earlier, HRCP had strongly criticised the PoJK government's decision to ban the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism legislation ahead of its planned protest on June 9. The commission said the move raised serious concerns about shrinking space for peaceful assembly and dissent, noting that the JAAC had been mobilising around political and socioeconomic demands and had called for a public protest. HRCP also emphasised that, with regional elections scheduled for July, it was essential to safeguard fundamental freedoms, including the rights to freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

Roots of the Deadly Unrest

PoJK's Rawalakot witnessed deadly unrest amid growing political tensions ahead of regional elections. The crisis was triggered by the PoJK government's decision to ban the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) under anti-terrorism laws and by a dispute over 12 legislative seats reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. JAAC, a coalition that has led protests on political and socioeconomic issues, opposed the reserved-seat arrangement, arguing that it undermines local representation.

Long-Standing Accusations of Suppression

Critics and rights activists have long accused Pakistan of suppressing political dissent in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) through restrictive laws, arrests of activists, and limitations on freedom of expression and assembly. (ANI)