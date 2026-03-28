A Houthi missile from Yemen was intercepted over Israel, the first since 'Operation Roaring Lion'. The attack follows Yemeni Armed Forces' declaration of readiness for direct intervention against US-Israeli aggression against Iran and its allies.

A missile was launched on Saturday morning from Yemen towards Israel, making the attack the first by the Houthis since "Operation Roaring Lion" began a month ago, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). According to the Jerusalem Post, citing the military, air defence systems were activated to intercept the threat, as sirens sounded across Beersheba and surrounding communities in the Negev. According to the news report, there are no immediate reports of casualties or direct impacts.

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Houthi Warning Amid Escalating Tensions

Declaration of Military Readiness

The first missile launch comes as Yemeni Armed Forces on Friday declared readiness for direct military intervention if "American-Israeli aggression" against Iran and the "Axis of Resistance" (regional resistance) groups continues to escalate, according to Iranian State Media Press TV. "We confirm that our hands are on the trigger for direct military intervention," spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree said as quoted by Press TV in a statement on Friday.

The warning came nearly a month after the United States and Israel launched what Press TV described as "the latest bout of unprovoked aggression targeting the Islamic Republic", alongside intensified operations against groups aligned with the "Axis of Resistance".

Saree said intervention could also be triggered by the involvement of additional parties in the conflict or the use of the Red Sea to carry out hostile operations against Iran or other "Muslim" countries. "We will not allow that," he asserted as per Press TV.

Stated Motivations and Accusations

As per Press TV, he stated that Yemen's stance is rooted in a "religious and moral responsibility" amid a broader campaign targeting not only the "Islamic Republic", but also the "Resistance Axis and the wider Muslim world".

The statement, as per Press TV, further alleged that the "aggression" is linked to Israel's so-called "Greater Israel" ambitions, accusing Tel Aviv of seeking territorial expansion across West Asia. It described Yemen's position as part of the "legitimate right" of regional populations to confront such plans and those backing them. Saree added that Yemeni forces are motivated by regional cooperation and the aim of inflicting a "major defeat" on "aggressors", while aligning with broader support for Muslim nations facing conflict.

Ceasefire Demands and Further Warnings

The spokesperson also issued demands, urging the United States and Israel to respond to diplomatic efforts to end hostilities. He described the attacks as "unjust, oppressive, and unjustified" actions "that harms global and regional stability and security and harms the global economy."

The statement, according to Press TV, called for implementation of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which was signed last October under a US-backed plan aimed at ending the conflict. It also warned against increasing pressure on Yemen, cautioning against any tightening of the blockade on the country, the Press TV reported. (ANI)