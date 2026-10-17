Hiyoshi, a Japanese environmental firm, earned its 'Guardian God' title by helping restore Lake Biwa. Now, it's expanding its advanced water and air analysis technology globally, with a focus on helping India tackle its growing environmental issues.

Japanese biggest Lake Biwa shaped up environment protection technology of Hiyoshi in Shiga Prefecture. Its achievement brought the fame “Guardian God of Environment” to Hiyoshi. Tadashi Suzuki CEO of Hiyoshi looks back “We started job history as waste treatment service in 1955. Its policy is “Create symbiosis society of human being and nature”.

The Evolution of Hiyoshi's Technology

Hiyoshi’s technology covers the activity of measuring, watching, protecting and creating. First mission was maintenance and management of wastewater treatment, afterward analysis of water and sewage was added. With time passing, not only water treatment but also air condition analysis was required. “

Restoring Lake Biwa: A Defining Moment

In 1977 big trial came to Hiyoshi. It was recovering of clean water in Lake Biwa. Tadashi Suzuki CEO of Hiyoshi explains “Lake Biwa water was damaged by red tide. It derives from synthetic detergent. Citizens especially housewives stood up to keep clean water stopping to use synthetic detergent. Measurement to set criterion of clean or not was entrusted to most reliable environment keeper Hiyoshi. In addition management of septic tank was entrusted, as a result Lake Biwa was recovered to keep clean water. “

Global Recognition and Cooperation

Its fame expanded all over the world. Requirement of cooperation to keep clean water has come from Asia and USA. Tadashi Suzuki CEO of Hiyoshi asserted “Environment=water or air does not have country border. That policy adapted to human resource exchange. 1,110 oversea researchers from 53 countries visited to study advanced technology of Hiyoshi.”

A New Focus on India

Now Tadashi Suzuki CEO of Hiyoshi pays attention to transformation of India. “Along with economic growing awareness to keep environment is rising dynamically. Hiyoshi wants to transmit environment protection technology to India. Global climate change affects to Indian society. Quantity of rain falling increases to double. It means capability of water and sewage system must be bigger to double. In Japan, the shortage of raining affects to Lake Biwa to decrease Oxygen. The algae in the water increased to damage quality of water.”

Hiyoshi has already decided to pay attention to protect environment of Japan, india and all over the world. Because there is no border for global water and air. 2027 is 75th anniversary year of diplomatic relation between India and Japan. (ANI)