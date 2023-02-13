Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hero of the day': New video of baby rescued 128 hours after Turkey earthquake goes viral

    Turkey, Syria earthquake: A two-month-old baby was rescued from under the rubble in Turkey's Antakya nearly 128 hours after the devastating earthquake. Pictures and videos of the toddler, with dust and dirt on their face, went viral on social media. A day later, another video has emerged showing the baby washed up and fed. 

    Hero of the day New video of baby rescued 128 hours after Turkey earthquake goes viral watch gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    In Turkey's Antakya, a two-month-old infant was recovered from the rubble on Sunday, some 128 hours after the terrible earthquake that ravaged the area. On social media, images and videos of the toddler with dirt and grit on their faces quickly gained popularity. Another footage of the baby being fed and bathed the next day has surfaced.

    With the video, the post was captioned: "And here is the hero of the day! A toddler who was rescued 128 hours after the earthquake. Satisfied after a wash and a delicious lunch." On Twitter, the little video has received close to two million views.

    "May the smile never fade. Alhamdulillah for the blessing of life! truly a hero, rescued 128 hours after the earthquake, clean, fed, and most importantly, safe. may Allāh continue to guide and protect all those affected by the disaster," commented a user.

    Also Read | US fighter jet F-16 shoots down another mysterious flying object over Michigan State, third in 3 days

    "Hope the kid has someone to hold onto... may the universe chart out a path of happiness for the child," wrote another.

    Among others who were pulled out alive by rescue workers were a two-year-old girl, a six-month pregnant woman, and a four-year-old and her father.

    Turkey has been dealing with the effects of 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which resulted in 28,000 fatalities, 6,000 building collapses, and hundreds of aftershocks. But despite the devastation and hopelessness, incredible stories of survival keep popping up.

    At least 870,000 people in Turkey and Syria need food, according to the UN. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the earthquake has had an impact on close to 26 million people.

    Also Read | Pakistan govt approves new tax on electricity to meet IMF bailout conditions: Report

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
