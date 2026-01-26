A massive winter storm has brought the US to a standstill, placing 190M people under weather warnings. It has caused at least 7 deaths, left over 1M without power, and resulted in more than 17,000 flight cancellations across the country.

Widespread Disruption and Fatalities

According to CNN, the frigid cold will linger into the week, and the outages could last for days in places including Nashville and Mississippi. It further noted that Sunday was the worst day for flight cancellations since the pandemic, as over 17,000 flights were cancelled during the storm.

Severe Weather Warnings Issued

Heavy snow and sleet fell in the populous Interstate 95 corridor, with cities, including Boston, expecting their heaviest snow in years. As per the National Weather Service Aviation Weather Center, delays in aviation could continue to Monday.

Earlier, the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center cautioned of catastrophic ice impacts lingering farther south with prolonged power outages.

Federal Emergency Response Activated

In the wake of the winter storm, the US Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shared that Trump has approved emergency declarations for 12 states covering nearly 900 counties and parishes and 4 tribal nations.

Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X that the Trump administration has worked around the clock with state and local governments ahead of this winter storm. "Response to this storm has been locally executed, state-led and federally supported", she said.

Life-Threatening Cold Spreads Across US

Earlier, the National Weather Service said that the winter storm would sweep across the eastern two-thirds of the US over the weekend. Noting that sub-zero lows will spread from northern and central plains into the northeast through Sunday, NWS said that sub-freezing temperatures are expected each night as far south as the Gulf Coast.

It said that extremely cold temperatures would expand across the eastern two-thirds of the US, with very cold weather continuing through the next week, and advised preparing for the "life-threatening cold," as wind chills and prolonged cold could pose a risk of hypothermia and frostbite. (ANI)