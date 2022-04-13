Hate crime: Two Sikh men assaulted in New York's Richmond Hills, one suspect arrested

Two suspects allegedly assaulted the men with a pole and removed their turbans, as per reports.

Two Sikh individuals were assaulted in an alleged hate crime happening in New York's Richmond Hills area, US, on Tuesday. The Indian Consulate General in New York has condemned the assault, calling it "deplorable," and stated they were in touch with the police, who are in charge of the investigation.

It added that one person had been arrested in link with the crime.

Nearly ten days ago, at the exact location, an attack was reported on a member of the same community, and on Tuesday, the two-men were again assaulted while on their morning walk.

As per local media, two suspects allegedly assaulted the men with a pole and removed their turbans.



Letitia James, New York Attorney General, condemned the attack and tweeted that, in Richmond Hill, another hateful attack was reported against the Sikh community. The responsible people must be brought to justice and urged people who have any information to connect with NYPDnews.

Jenifer Rajkumar, NY State Assemblywoman, the first Punjabi American elected by the NY State Office, stated that there had been an 'alarming 200 per cent rise in hate crime against the Sikh community in recent years.

In her statement, she stated that she spoke to the NYPD soon after both the attacks on the Sikh American community. She pushed both the incidents to be investigated as hate crimes.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a Delhi-based Sikh leader, shared a video of the two Sikh men and called for an investigation into the alleged hate crime.

The attack happened quite close to where an elderly Sikh man was unprovoked and assaulted on April 3.

The attack happened on the same day as the shooting on a Brooklyn subway, injuring 16 people, 10 of them received gunshot wounds, and the other five are critical but stable.

A Sikh cab driver was beaten at JFK International Airport in January. The attacker allegedly referred to him as "turbaned people" and told him to "go back to your country."

