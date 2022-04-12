Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Multiple people shot at Brooklyn subway station in US during morning rush

    The New York Fire Department said that several undetonated devices' were also recovered from the site.

    Gunshots in Brooklyn subway station updates
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Brooklyn, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 7:22 PM IST

    Multiple gunshots have been heard inside a Brooklyn subway station. The incident happened during the morning commuter rush.

    New York City Fire Department told local media networks that at least 13 people had been rushed to the hospital. 

    A Police Department spokeswoman said they received a call to the 36th Street subway station, where the D, N and R subway lines pass through the Sunset Park neighbourhood, at around 8:30 am local time or 6 pm IST.

    Fox News reported citing a law enforcement source that the suspect was a male, wearing an MTA uniform, a gas mask and 'carrying a bookbag'.

    NYPD counterterrorism unit is at the site even as reinforcements in the form of police K9 units and personnel, have been deployed at subway stations around New York City.

    Developing story

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 7:58 PM IST
