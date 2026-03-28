Indian Ambassador Suhel Khan conducted a comprehensive review of Haj preparations in Makkah, inspecting Mina camps, pilgrim accommodations, and medical facilities to ensure readiness for Indian pilgrims ahead of the annual pilgrimage.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, on Saturday conducted a comprehensive review of Haj preparations in Makkah and inspected the Mina camps to assess their readiness. "Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan conducted a comprehensive review of Haj preparations, along with Consul General @CGIJeddah Shri Fahad Suri and Consul Haj Ms. Sadaf Choudhary," the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a post on X. He also inspected several pilgrim accommodation buildings and hotels.

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"The Ambassador visited the Indian Haj Mission office in Makkah, inspected the Mina camps to assess their readiness, and reviewed the progress of the Haj medical mission facilities, including selected dispensaries and the observation centre," it said.

Early Review of Arrangements in Madinah

Earlier in January, as part of the Government of India's early and proactive preparations for Haj 2026, Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA), Chandra Shekhar Kumar, visited the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office (IHPO), Madinah, and reviewed the arrangements being put in place for Indian Haj pilgrims.

Chandra Shekhar undertook an on-ground assessment of key facilities, including pilgrim accommodations and medical facilities in Madinah, to ensure comfort, safety and quality services for Indian Hajis. The visit was part of an official delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for reviewing Haj preparations and holding bilateral meetings with the Saudi Haj Ministry.

Haj Consul at the Consulate General of India, Jeddah, Sadaf Choudary, briefed the delegation on the arrangements being made for Indian Haj pilgrims and the coordination underway with Saudi authorities.

Government's Commitment and Digital Push

The Secretary emphasized that the Government of India is fully committed to facilitating Haj pilgrims from India in every possible manner, with a strong focus on advance planning, close coordination with Saudi authorities, and continuous monitoring of on-ground arrangements.

Highlighting the Ministry's digital initiatives, Kumar noted that the Ministry of Minority Affairs is increasingly leveraging technology to enhance pilgrim convenience and service delivery. The Haj Suvidha App, developed by the Ministry, is a major step in this direction, providing transparent, efficient and pilgrim-centric digital services to Indian Hajis. (ANI)