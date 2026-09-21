UN Chief Antonio Guterres calls for hope as he prepares for his last UNGA. As the High-Level Week kicks off, Canada deepens its ties with Greenland, and India's S Jaishankar arrives in New York for the 81st session of the General Assembly.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (local time) called for hope and continued efforts towards a better world as he prepares to attend his last UN General Assembly (UNGA) as UN chief. In a post on X, Guterres said, "As I prepare for my last UNGA as @UN Secretary-General, I've been reflecting on the global challenges people face. In these difficult times, we have to choose to be hopeful, not hopeless. We cannot give up fighting for a better world for all - now more than ever." As I prepare for my last #UNGA as @UN Secretary-General, I've been reflecting on the global challenges people face. In these difficult times, we have to choose to be hopeful, not hopeless. We cannot give up fighting for a better world for all - now more than ever. pic.twitter.com/FngFtJMUJp — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) September 21, 2026

Canada Deepens Arctic Ties

Meanwhile, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said that UNGA High-Level Week had begun and highlighted Canada's engagement with Greenland. In a post on X, Anand said, "UNGA High-Level Week begins. Today, I met with Greenland’s Premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, building on our in-person meeting in February. Since then, Canada has continued to deepen our ties with Greenland, including via our new consulate in Nuuk. Our people-to-people connections are at the heart of our partnership. We’ll continue to work together to strengthen Arctic security." UNGA High-Level Week begins. 🇺🇳 Today, I met with Greenland’s Premier, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, building on our in-person meeting in February. Since then, Canada has continued to deepen our ties with Greenland, including via our new consulate in Nuuk. Our people-to-people… pic.twitter.com/bIr12d85er — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) September 21, 2026

The interaction with Greenland comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on September 18 hailed the newly announced security agreement reached between the United States, Denmark and Greenland as a "huge win", saying the pact will permanently address Washington's national security concerns in the Arctic and keep the territory within North America's strategic defence area. In a post on X, Rubio said that the deal would permanently guarantee Washington's security interests in Greenland without cost to US taxpayers.

Guterres Urges International Cooperation

Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on world leaders to strengthen international cooperation as they gather in New York for the General Assembly. In a video message posted on X, Guterres said, “Come together for peace, dignity, justice, and humanity. Only with international cooperation can we build a better world. We should never give up on fighting for it.”

Guterres is attending his final UN General Assembly as Secretary-General, with his tenure set to conclude later this year. “This is my last #UNGA as Secretary-General and my message is clear: We need international dialogue, cooperation and collective action -- now more than ever. I will not give up the fight for a better world for everyone,” he said.

World Leaders Gather in New York

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Zurich on Sunday (local time) en route to New York, where he is scheduled to participate in the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 2026. The Embassy of India in Switzerland and Liechtenstein said Ambassador Mridul Kumar warmly welcomed Jaishankar at Zurich airport during his transit to New York.

“Amb Kumar warmly welcomed Hon’ble EAM @DrSJaishankar at Zurich airport en route to his official visit to New York to participate in UN General Assembly-2026,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy added that Ambassador Kumar also briefed Jaishankar on the latest developments, including recent high-level visits between India, Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

81st UNGA Session Details

Jaishankar's visit to New York comes as world leaders prepare to gather at the UN headquarters for the annual high-level General Debate, scheduled from September 22 to 28. The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is being held under the theme “Restoring trust, managing transformation: A United Nations that delivers for all.”

Bangladesh's Khalilur Rahman is presiding over the session.

The General Assembly will bring together presidents, prime ministers and senior representatives from all 193 UN member states, who will outline their priorities and positions on major international issues. (ANI)