The Trump administration has launched a new "Gold Card" visa, offering a fast-track path to U.S. residency and citizenship for wealthy individuals. Applicants must pay a $15,000 fee and make a $1 million "gift."

US President Donald Trump officially launched the "Trump Gold Card", a premium visa programme that offers legal residency and even a pathway to US citizenship for those willing to make a substantial financial contribution. Calling it "much better, more powerful" than the traditional Green Card, Trump says the new policy will help American companies retain global talent while bringing in massive capital.

The announcement marks a major shift in US immigration policy, especially as the administration simultaneously tightens rules for asylum seekers and ramps up deportations.

Trump Gold Card Goes Live: What the President Announced

Trump revealed that applications are now open on the newly launched website, Trumpcard.gov, where individuals can apply by paying a USD 15,000 processing fee to Homeland Security. This is followed by a background check and a mandatory USD 1 million "gift" to qualify for the visa.

"THE UNITED STATES GOVERNMENT’S TRUMP GOLD CARD IS HERE TODAY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, calling it a "direct path to citizenship for all qualified and vetted people." He also said American companies would finally be able to keep "invaluable talent."

The Gold Card visa is valid for three years, extendable once for a total of six years, and requires applicants to hold at least a bachelor's degree in a relevant specialty.

What About the Green Card?

A Green Card, formally known as the Permanent Resident Card, allows foreign nationals to live and work in the US permanently. It offers benefits such as:

Eligibility for Social Security and Medicare

College financial aid

Ability to work freely in the US

Route to citizenship after 5 years (or 3 years for spouses of US citizens)

But recent enforcement changes mean Green Card holders even with minor criminal history face stricter checks at US borders.

Adding to the scrutiny, Trump recently ordered a review of all Green Cards issued under the Biden administration to individuals from 19 countries of concern. All asylum approvals from these nations are also being reassessed.

Gold Card vs Green Card: What's the Difference?

While both offer residency and a path to citizenship, the Gold Card is essentially a premium fast-track option targeted at wealthy individuals and corporations.

1. The Cost

Gold Card: USD 1 million "gift" + USD 15,000 processing fee

Green Card: No upfront donation required

2. Investment Requirements

Gold Card: No job creation or business investment needed

EB-5 Green Card Route: Requires USD 800,000–1.05 million + creation of at least 10 US jobs

3. Multiple Tiers Under Trump's Executive Order

Executive Order 14351 introduced a three-tier structure:

Trump Gold Card (Individual)

Trump Corporate Gold Card — USD 2 million per employee, transferable

Trump Platinum Card — USD 5 million, with the perk of spending 270 days in the US without paying tax on foreign income

4. Faster, More Direct Path to Citizenship

Trump says the Gold Card offers a "stronger path" than the traditional Green Card, with expedited processing and priority vetting.

How the Corporate and Platinum Versions Work

The corporate tier allows companies to secure faster Green Cards for skilled employees by paying USD 2 million per worker, plus DHS fees. Cards can be transferred internally with a 5% fee and a background check.

The ultra-exclusive Trump Platinum Card requires a USD 5 million contribution and allows holders to stay in the US most of the year without being taxed on foreign income, a major draw for global investors.

All fees across all categories are non-refundable, and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services conducts full background checks for applicants and their families.

Sharp Criticism Amid Tougher Immigration Crackdown

The Gold Card launch comes as Trump intensifies his promise to deport millions of undocumented immigrants. Critics say it sends a contradictory message: strict enforcement for the poor, but smoother access for the wealthy.