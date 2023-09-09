Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Great seeing you, Mr Prime Minister': US President Joe Biden's post after meeting PM Modi

    Joe Biden arrived in Delhi at 7 pm last evening for the G20 summit. Shortly after landing, the US President headed to the Prime Minister's residence. "Throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," the US President posted on X.

    First Published Sep 9, 2023, 8:28 AM IST

    India and the US will affirm during the G20 summit that their partnership is stronger than ever, President Joe Biden said following a dinner and talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night.

    "Great seeing you, Mr. Prime Minister. Today, and throughout the G20, we'll affirm that the United States-India partnership is stronger, closer, and more dynamic than any time in history," the US President posted on X, formerly Twitter.

    Biden arrived in Delhi at 7 pm last evening for the G20 summit. The US President went to the Prime Minister's residence shortly after arrival for a special dinner and subsequent bilateral meetings.

    President Biden restated his support for the revamped United Nations Security Council with India as a permanent member, according to a joint statement released at the conclusion of the meetings. The two leaders praised India's progress in the acquisition of 31 drones and the cooperative development of jet engines and vowed to "deepen and diversify" their bilateral defence collaboration.

    Meanwhile, PM Modi wrote: "Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good."

    Biden was received at the airport by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd). US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was present at the airport with his daughter. 

