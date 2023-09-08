'Very productive': PM Modi after bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden met and discussed a wide range of issues and measures to further deepen the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC. The two leaders discussed economic ties and people-to-people linkages between India and USA.

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden met at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi and discussed a wide range of issues and measures to further deepen the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good."

Also Read | WATCH: PM Modi, Joe Biden hold bilateral talks ahead of G20 Summit 2023

The two leaders discussed economic ties and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The high-profile summit will take place on 9-10 September.

Biden was received at the airport by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd). US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was present at the airport with his daughter. President Biden interacted with her as also had a brief chat with the union minister. He also applauded the group of dancers who welcomed him with a traditional dance.

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden to stay at ITC Maurya; Check details

The US president will follow COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit for the G20 Summit, the White House has said.