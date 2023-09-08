Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Very productive': PM Modi after bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit

    PM Modi and US President Joe Biden met and discussed a wide range of issues and measures to further deepen the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC. The two leaders discussed economic ties and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. 

    Very productive PM Modi after bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden ahead of G20 Summit gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 8, 2023, 9:30 PM IST

    PM Modi and US President Joe Biden met at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi and discussed a wide range of issues and measures to further deepen the bilateral relationship between New Delhi and Washington DC.

    Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Happy to have welcomed @POTUS @JoeBiden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good."

    Also Read | WATCH: PM Modi, Joe Biden hold bilateral talks ahead of G20 Summit 2023

    The two leaders discussed economic ties and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The high-profile summit will take place on 9-10 September.

    Biden was received at the airport by Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh (retd). US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was present at the airport with his daughter. President Biden interacted with her as also had a brief chat with the union minister. He also applauded the group of dancers who welcomed him with a traditional dance.

     

    Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: US President Joe Biden to stay at ITC Maurya; Check details

    The US president will follow COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) during his visit for the G20 Summit, the White House has said. 

    Last Updated Sep 8, 2023, 9:33 PM IST
