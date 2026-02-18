At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis highlighted critical gaps in current AI. He noted the need for continual learning, better long-term planning, and improved consistency to overcome their 'jagged intelligence'.

Founder and CEO Google DeepMind, Demis Hassabis, attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and shared his thoughts on AI Safety, Agentic AI, and various AI innovations. "This Summit comes at a critical time as we start seeing more autonomous agentic AI systems," Demis Hassabis said, appreciating the government's efforts and willingness to inculcate AI in their systems.

What's Missing from General Intelligence

Commenting on what AI systems need to build on more, he said, "When I look at the current systems and what's missing from them being a kind of general intelligence, I would say things like continual learning, so learning after they've been trained and put out into the world. In today's systems, we train them, we do various different types of training on them, and then they're kind of frozen and then put out into the world. But what you'd like is for those systems to continually learn online from experience to learn from the context they're in, maybe personalised to the situation and the task that you have for them, and today's systems don't do that."

Current models have shown difficulties in devising long-term plans. On this Hassabis said, "Also, they have difficulty with things like doing long-term coherent plans. They can plan over the short term, but over the longer term, as the way that we plan can plan over years, they don't really have that capability at the moment."

Consistency in processes and functionality is also an issue he highlighted. He said, "I think probably one of the biggest issues is what I would call consistency. So today's systems are kind of like jagged intelligences. They're very good at certain things, but they're very poor at other things, including sometimes the same things. So for example, today's systems can get gold medals in the International Maths Olympiad, really hard problems, but sometimes can still make mistakes on elementary maths if you pose the question in a certain way. A true general intelligence system shouldn't have that kind of jaggedness."

About the India AI Impact Summit 2026

Demis Hassabis founded Deepmind in 2010 which was later acquired by Google. The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16-20, 2026. The Summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.

The Summit saw the participation of more than 110 countries, 30 International organizations, including about 20 HoS/HoG level participation, about 45 Ministers. (ANI)