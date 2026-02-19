Switzerland will host the 2027 AI Summit in Geneva, President Guy Parmelin announced in New Delhi. The summit will focus on responsible AI use and governance. Parmelin also met PM Modi to discuss bilateral ties and the India-EFTA TEPA.

Switzerland will host the next AI Summit in Geneva in 2027, Swiss President Guy Parmelin announced during his address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the national capital, highlighting Switzerland's commitment to advancing global dialogue on the responsible use and governance of artificial intelligence (AI).

In a post on X, President Parmelin said, "With this summit, Switzerland will actively contribute to advancing the global dialogue on the responsible use of AI, as well as its international governance and regulation."

Switzerland's Vision for Responsible AI

Addressing the summit, Parmelin highlighted the transformative impact of AI on daily life, including education, healthcare, work, and communication, and stressed that while AI has the potential to drive innovation, reduce inequality, and create prosperity, these outcomes are not automatic and require careful governance.

"Switzerland and India share important values. Both our countries recognise the delicate balance between innovation and responsibility. With AI, we have an opportunity to address these challenges more equitably than in past technological revolutions, but only if we build the right framework conditions now," he said.

Strengthening Switzerland's Role in Digital Policy

President Parmelin also emphasised that hosting the 2027 Summit would strengthen Switzerland's position in digital policy, reaffirm its commitment to a rules-based international order and consolidate its role as a hub for AI innovation and research.

"The summit will offer an important platform for International Geneva to highlight the importance of international law and fundamental rights in the development and use of AI," he said.

"Switzerland is honoured to continue this journey alongside India and all our other partners to ensure that artificial intelligence serves as a force for human flourishing, economic opportunity, and social progress for all," he added.

Bilateral Talks with PM Modi

During his two-day visit to India, President Parmelin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day, where the leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including trade and investment, science and technology, innovation, skill development, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties.

According to an official release, the two leaders discussed the growing momentum in economic ties following the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and explored further opportunities for innovation-led growth, joint research, and capacity building.

PM Modi also welcomed Switzerland's initiative to host the next AI Summit and highlighted the collaboration with the United Arab Emirates, which will host the 2028 AI Summit. Both leaders reaffirmed a shared vision to elevate the India-Switzerland partnership to new heights.

(ANI)