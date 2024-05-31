'Give him a round of applause': Poilievre mocks Trudeau's 'catalogue' plan amid Canada housing crisis (WATCH)

"He's announcing a catalogue everybody! Give him a round of applause," Poilievre jeered, encapsulating the frustration felt by many Canadians grappling with skyrocketing housing prices and rental rates.

In a heated exchange within the hallowed halls of the Canadian House of Commons, Conservative Leader, Pierre Poilievre, recently took aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's handling of Canada's housing crisis with a pointed and mocking tone. Poilievre's jibe, laden with sarcasm, highlighted Trudeau's announcement of a housing design catalogue amidst a pressing need for concrete action to address the nation's housing shortage.

"We're leveraging transit funding to build more homes. We're launching a housing design catalogue," said Canadian PM Justin Trudeau in the House of Commons.

Trudeau's response, or lack thereof, to Poilievre's pointed question - "will he build 550,000 new homes? Yes or No?" - further fueled the fiery debate surrounding the government's housing initiatives.

Despite Trudeau's announcement of plans to construct nearly 3.9 million houses by 2031, the stark reality remains: Canada's housing supply falls woefully short of meeting the burgeoning demand.

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the authoritative voice on housing matters in the country, recently sounded the alarm, estimating that a staggering 5.1 million units will be required between 2023 and 2030 to bridge the persistent gap between supply and demand.

This glaring deficit underscores the urgent need for decisive action and comprehensive strategies to alleviate the housing crunch gripping the nation.

As the housing crisis continues to escalate, political ramifications loom large on the horizon. Polls indicate that Trudeau's Liberals are facing mounting criticism from Conservative rivals, with housing affordability emerging as a pivotal issue in the lead-up to the forthcoming election, mandated to take place by October 2025.

Trudeau government's proposal outlines a need for 3.87 million new homes by 2031, exceeding the 1.87 million forecasted by the CMHC. This initiative, part of a comprehensive housing package, is poised to take center stage in the upcoming federal budget discussions.

Canada's housing shortage stems largely from a rapidly growing immigrant population, surpassing the available housing stock. Persistent shelter inflation and high interest rates have further compounded the issue.

Responsibility for housing in Canada primarily lies with the provinces and major municipalities. Without direct involvement in construction, Ottawa must rely on policy interventions and financial support to prompt action from its partners.

According to Mike Moffatt of the Task Force for Housing and Climate, an independent think tank, attracting close to C$2 trillion ($1.45 trillion) will be necessary for Ottawa to meet its ambitious target.

