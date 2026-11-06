CCTV in Cancún captured a man following and groping a teenage girl on Calle 119. She confronted him and filmed his face, and he has since fled his home.

A man in Cancún was caught on surveillance cameras following a teenage girl down a street and touching her without consent in the afternoon on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The assault took place around 2.45 pm on Calle 119, on the boundary between Supermanzana 100 and Supermanzana 119.

The victim, a young adolescent, was walking alone on the sidewalk with a backpack and her mobile phone in hand when the attack happened. Cameras mounted on nearby homes recorded the sequence clearly.

The footage shows a man in a white polo shirt, dark trousers and a light coloured baseball cap trailing her closely along the street. With the sidewalk empty, he moved forward from behind and touched her inappropriately without her consent.

The girl reacted immediately. She spun around and confronted him verbally, pointing directly at his face while raising her phone to capture his features at close range.

Caught off guard by her response, the man turned and walked quickly away before breaking into a run down the sidewalk.

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Local outlets including Quintana Roo Hoy circulated the footage widely in an effort to identify him. Once the video spread on TikTok and Instagram, residents located the house where the suspect lived. He and his family are reported to have left the property soon after.

State authorities and local citizen watch groups have asked anyone with reliable information about his whereabouts to contact emergency services or the police directly.