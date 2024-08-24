Germany tragedy: 3 killed, 4 seriously injured in knife attack at Solingen festival; WATCH shocking videos

A brutal attack at a festival in Solingen, located in western Germany, has left three people dead and four others seriously wounded, according to local police.

A brutal attack at a festival in Solingen, located in western Germany, has left three people dead and four others seriously wounded, according to local police. The tragic incident occurred during celebrations marking the city’s 650th anniversary.

While details are still emerging, initial reports from the German news agency dpa suggest that the weapon used in the attack may have been a knife. Authorities have not yet arrested any suspects, and the investigation is ongoing.

The festival, which began on Friday and was set to continue through Sunday, has been abruptly halted. In response to the violence, local authorities have urged residents and festival-goers to leave the downtown area. Philipp Müller, one of the festival organizers, addressed the crowd from a stage, revealing that emergency workers were fighting to save the lives of nine people.

Solingen, a city with a population of approximately 160,000, is situated near the larger cities of Cologne and Düsseldorf. The attack has sent shockwaves through the community, with Mayor Tim-Oliver Kurzbach expressing the profound grief and horror felt by residents.

“We all wanted to celebrate our city’s anniversary together, and now we have to mourn the deaths and injuries,” said Mayor Kurzbach in an emotional statement. “It breaks my heart that there was an attack on our city. I have tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives.”

Mayor Kurzbach also extended his sympathies to those who witnessed the attack, acknowledging the trauma they must have endured. He expressed gratitude to the rescue and security forces for their swift response and urged the community to come together in prayer and hope during this difficult time.

