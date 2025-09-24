German Ambassador Philipp Ackermann welcomed skilled Indian workers, hailing stable migration policies and high salaries in Germany. His remarks come as Trump's steep $100,000 H-1B visa fee hike threatens India's $190 billion IT services sector.

New Delhi [India]: German Ambassador to India Philipp Ackermann welcomed Indian workers in Germany on Wednesday, highlighting the country's stable migration policies.

Ackermann said that Germany stands out with its stable migration policies and offers great job opportunities for Indians in IT, management, science, and technology.

<br>"This is a good moment to talk about Indians working in Germany. Indians are among the top earners in Germany. The average Indian working in Germany earns more than the average German. And that's pretty good news. Because a high salary means that Indians are contributing big time to our society and our welfare," he said.</p><p>He highlighted that German immigration policies are not haphazard, taking a dig at the US, which made the visa process more complex.</p><p>"We believe in hard work and we believe in giving the best jobs to the best people. Our migration policy works a bit like a German car. It's reliable, it is modern, it is predictable. It will go in a straight line with no zigzags. And you don't have to fear a full break at a top speed. We do not change our rules fundamentally over time. Highly skilled Indians are welcome in Germany. If you want to find out what Germany has to offer, click on the link tree below. I'm sure you'll find surprising opportunities," he said.</p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>The latest move by US President Donald Trump to revise the H-1B visa fee to USD 100,000 has expanded protectionist barriers against India, according to a report by Systematix Research.</p><p>The report said Trump's decision extends his anti-India trade offensives beyond the merchandise trade deficit and poses a fresh threat to India's USD 190 billion services export industry.</p><p>It stated, “Trump's H-1B Firewall Expands US Protectionism Against India... escalate US protectionism, targeting India's IT sector and threatening its USD 190 billion services export industry.”</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>The White House has defended the move, arguing that the H-1B visa program has led to wage suppression and job displacement for American workers.</p><p>It cited data showing that the number of foreign STEM workers in the US more than doubled from 1.2 million in 2000 to nearly 2.5 million in 2019, while overall STEM employment grew only 44.5 per cent in the same period.</p><p><i><strong>(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)</strong></i></p>