Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Gaza War: Top Hamas leader Khaled Mashal urges resumption of suicide bombings against Israel (WATCH)

    Khaled Mashaal, a prominent figure within the Hamas organization, has called for a renewed wave of suicide bombings in the West Bank.

    Gaza War: Top Hamas leader Khaled Mashal urges resumption of suicide bombings against Israel (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 9:28 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 9:28 AM IST

    Khaled Mashaal, a prominent figure within the Hamas organization, has called for a renewed wave of suicide bombings in the West Bank, according to reports from Arabic media. Speaking at a conference in Istanbul, Turkey, Mashaal urged Palestinians and supporters of the Palestinian cause to engage in what he termed “actual resistance against the Zionist entity.”

    In his address, reported by Sky News Arabia, Mashaal emphasized that the Hamas militant group seeks to reinstate suicide bombings as a method of resistance. This call to action comes amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, as well as frequent Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) operations targeting Palestinian militant factions in the West Bank. Mashaal stressed that the current situation could only be addressed through “open conflict,” reflecting a hardline stance on the ongoing hostilities.

    “They are fighting us with open conflict, and we are confronting them with open conflict,” Mashaal declared, framing the conflict as one initiated by Israel on multiple fronts. He specifically referenced the recent assassination of former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, 2024. Although Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement in Haniyeh's killing, Mashaal used the event to underscore the perceived existential threat to Hamas and its leadership.

    Haniyeh, who had been based in Qatar and led the Hamas politburo, was assassinated in Tehran in an operation widely attributed to Israel. His death has escalated tensions, with Hamas vowing retaliation. Mashaal, who was considered a potential successor to Haniyeh before the leadership mantle was passed to Yahya Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, used the Istanbul conference to rally support for what he described as an intensified resistance effort.

    “I repeat my call to everyone to participate on multiple fronts in the actual resistance against the Zionist entity,” Mashaal urged, signaling a possible escalation in Hamas’s tactics.

    Mashaal's remarks follow a recent suicide bombing in Tel Aviv, which Hamas claimed responsibility for in conjunction with Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The August 18 attack resulted in the death of the bomber and moderate injuries to one individual. This incident marked a rare occurrence of a suicide bombing in Israel, a tactic that had largely disappeared since the Second Intifada in the early 2000s. During that period, hundreds of Israelis were killed in a series of deadly bombings, leading Israel to construct the West Bank security barrier, a measure credited with significantly reducing such attacks.

    In recent months, Israeli security agencies have identified increasing efforts by Hamas and other militant groups in the West Bank to reinstate suicide bombings and similar forms of violent resistance. In March 2024, a would-be suicide bomber was killed while attempting to infiltrate Israel from the West Bank, and several other planned attacks have been thwarted at various stages of preparation.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Italy risks being laughing stock of the world PM Meloni's fiery rant on migrant crisis goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Italy risks being laughing stock of the world': PM Meloni's fiery rant on migrant crisis goes viral (WATCH)

    Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes peace summit in India amid escalating war with Russia: Report snt

    Ukraine's Zelenskyy proposes peace summit in India amid escalating war with Russia: Report

    Wont let you out unless Two women lock crying child in plane's toilet in China; viral video sparks row snt

    'Won't let you out unless...': Women lock crying child in plane's toilet in China; viral video sparks outrage

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India RTM

    2024 Hurun India rich list: Top 10 wealthiest NRIs from India

    Vintage resumes of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates when they were 18 create online buzz; see viral post shk

    Vintage resumes of Steve Jobs and Bill Gates when they were 18 create online buzz; see viral post

    Recent Stories

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 types of Modak to give Lord Ganesha ATG

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 7 types of Modak to give Lord Ganesha

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 31: See latest price of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 31: See latest price of 10gm gold here

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 31: Price of 22k falls by THIS much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 31: Price of 22k falls by THIS much

    SHOCKING! Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location dmn

    Actor Radhika Sarathkumar reveals ordeal with hidden camera in caravan at Malayalam film location (WATCH)

    When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Kow dates, timings, significance, history and more RBA

    When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Kow dates, timings, significance, history and more

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon